Alto uncovers further shallow gold at Sandstone

ASX-listed Alto Metals has unveiled one other flurry of shallow, high-grade gold hits from its newest spherical of drilling on the firm’s Havilah camp prospect inside its flagship Sandstone gold challenge situated 600 kilometres northeast of Perth. Significant shallow intercepts embrace 7 metres grading 2.0 grams per tonne gold from 15m downhole and 6m going 2.1 g/t gold from 27m with an inner metre at a strong 9.4 g/t gold.

Other notable hits from deeper within the Sandstone mineralised system embrace 13m grading 2.5 g/t gold from 104m downhole with an inner metre going 21.9 g/t gold. An extra 18m drill hit gave up 1.7 g/t gold from 99m downhole with a 2m inner part going 8.1 g/t gold from 101m.

The Havilah gold prospect is situated lower than 1km west of the corporate’s gold wealthy Lords Corridor that hosts two giant historic open pit mines, the Lord Nelson and Lord Henry mines. The firm says drilling at Havilah has confirmed the continuity of mineralisation exterior of the present useful resource the place the mineralisation stays open down plunge.

Along strike from Havilah sits Alto’s high-grade Vanguard gold prospect that hosts mineralisation in the identical dolerite and ultramafic rock package deal. The recognized strike size of the Havilah prospect now spans for over 1.5km. Interestingly, the present mineral useful resource estimate define for the prospect makes up solely a fraction of that.

Whilst drill outcomes have been constantly flowing again from Alto’s different prospects that lie exterior of the Lords Corridor, a collection of 1 metre assays from beforehand reported four-metre composites at Lord Henry have additionally returned some thrilling figures.

High-grade gold hits from Lord Henry lately tabled embrace 5m at 9.1 g/t gold with an inner metre going a stellar 43.9 g/t gold from floor and 3m at 16.6 g/t gold from 13m together with an inner metre grading a formidable 39 g/t gold from 14m downhole. A mess of different high-grade gold hits from Lord Henry have been additionally acquired.

A spherical of assay outcomes are nonetheless pending for 22 RC holes from step-out drilling performed on the firm’s Indomitable prospect, additionally throughout the Sandstone gold challenge.

The RC drill rig can be set to fireside again into motion in February, initially focusing on depth and strike extensions of recognized mineralisation alongside the contact of the Lord’s granodiorite along with testing the lately found Juno lode, additionally throughout the Lords Corridor.

Alto additionally has an induced polarisation survey underway over an preliminary 3km part of the Vanguard prospect and a gravity survey over the Lords Corridor area is pencilled in to start quickly.

Current useful resource estimates for the Sandstone gold challenge sit at 6.2 million tonnes at 1.7 g/t gold for 331,000 ounces of gold. Importantly the useful resource is just outlined to a depth of lower than 200m and mineralisation stay opens.

An up to date unbiased mineral useful resource estimate is at the moment in progress and on monitor to be launched by the top of the March quarter 2022 and can little question be extremely anticipated by the market after Alto’s string of excessive grade successes with the drill bit.

Mineralisation at Havilah is hosted inside a dolerite unit bounded by mafic and ultramafic rocks, just like the host rocks at Vanguard. The geological setting and quite a few shallow, excessive‐grade gold intersections over a 1,500m strike may be very encouraging and an up to date mineral useful resource estimate for Havilah Camp will kind a part of the challenge‐extensive Mineral Resource replace, on monitor to be launched this quarter.

With a landholding that comes with over 900 sq. kilometres of Sandstone greenstone belt that homes a number of historic mines together with the Lord Nelson and Lord Henry open pits, Alto is spoilt for alternative when it comes to targets. The explorer had a busy finish to final 12 months and has began 2022 with the identical momentum and if it may well proceed its string of successes, 2022 simply may be a defining 12 months for this quickly growing small capped explorer.

Is your ASX-listed firm doing one thing fascinating? Contact: matt.birney@wanews.com.au