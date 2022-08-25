Altuve, Mancini HR; Valdez, Astros hand Twins 5th straight L

HOUSTON — Jose Altuve hit a leadoff homer and Trey Mancini added a two-run shot to again up one other high quality begin by Framber Valdez, and the Houston Astros held on for a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday evening.

The Twins misplaced their fifth in a row. Valdez (13-4) allowed two hits and one run with eight strikeouts in seven innings for his twenty first consecutive high quality begin.

That moved him previous Mike Scott (20) for the longest streak in franchise historical past. It’s the longest such streak within the majors since Jacob deGrom made 26 in a row from May 18, 2018-April 3, 2019.

“Framber was awesome,” supervisor Dusty Baker stated. “And he’s just getting more and more focused every time out there. He gave us the things that we needed and he gave us the victory that we all wanted.”

The Twins’ hitters struggled for a second straight recreation, managing simply two hits within the first eight innings a evening after being no-hit by Justin Verlander by means of six innings of a 4-2 loss.

Down 5-1, Minnesota tried to rally within the ninth. Gio Urshela singled and scored on a double by Luis Arráez that was misplayed for an error by left fielder Mauricio Dubón.

Rafael Montero then walked pinch-hitter Nick Gordon earlier than the Twins scored one other run when pinch-hitter Jake Cave reached on a grounder to second that Altuve could not deal with. But Max Kepler lined right into a double play and pinch-hitter Gary Sanchez grounded out to finish it.

Rafael Montero and Jose Altuve Getty Images



Despite their current struggles, Minnesota supervisor Rocco Baldelli stays impressed with the way in which his workforce has been working.

“Playing hard and playing good are two different things,” Baldelli stated. “And our guys absolutely do things exactly the way I want to see it done. And they care and they give it everything they have.”

Altuve put the Astros up early when he despatched the primary pitch from Dylan Bundy (7-6) into the seats in left area to make it 1-0.

Sandy Leon walked to begin the Twins third, Jorge Polanco doubled and Carlos Correa had a sacrifice fly.

Martín Maldonado doubled to open Houston’s third earlier than advancing to 3rd on a single by Altuve, who was thrown out making an attempt to stretch the hit right into a double. The Astros regained the lead when Yuli Gurriel had a sacrifice fly.

Yordan Alvarez hit a double with one out within the Houston sixth on a ball that left fielder Tim Beckham deflected on a failed try at a diving catch. A wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Alex Bregman made it 3-1.

Kyle Tucker then prolonged his hitting streak to a career-best 16 video games with a double and Mancini made it 5-1 along with his shot to the seats in proper area.

Mancini has 5 homers and 13 RBIs in 17 video games since being traded from the Orioles.

“I feel like I’m settled in well and fit in pretty well,” Mancini stated. “And I’ve really, really enjoyed these few weeks here.”

INJURIES

Twins: RHP Cole Sands was positioned on the injured checklist after taking a line drive off his proper elbow Tuesday. … LHP Devin Smeltzer was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to take his spot on the roster.

Astros: Closer Ryan Pressly was not out there for a second straight recreation due to neck stiffness. … CF Chas McCormick left the sport within the seventh inning with an injured proper pinky after sliding again on a pickoff try. Baker stated he dislocated the finger and a physician put it again in place.

UP NEXT

Minnesota’s Chris Archer (2-6, 4.02 ERA) opposes Luis Garcia (10-8, 4.09) when the sequence wraps up Thursday evening.