AlUla says ‘Bienvenue’ to France as Saudia first direct flight lands in ancient city

The first direct flight from the French capital of Paris touched down in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla International Airport on Thursday, marking the primary direct flight from Europe to the Kingdom’s historical metropolis.

Saudia Airlines carried 75 passengers aboard its Boeing 787 Dreamliner through the five-hour journey from Charles Del Gaulle Airport and was welcomed by Saudi officers, together with AlUla Airport Director, Eng. Abdulwahab Bokhari.

AlUla Airport Director, Eng. Abdulwahab Bokhari welcoming friends of Saudia Airlines inaugural direct flight from Paris. (Supplied)

Other passengers included Phillip Jones, Chief Destination Management and Marketing Officer, Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) and Gérard Mestrallet, Executive Chairman of the French Agency for the Development of AlUla (AFALULA).

Saudia Airlines inaugural direct flight from Paris to AlUla. (Supplied)

Tourists arriving in AlUla are anticipated to make the journey to observe equestrian occasions as a part of the vacation spot’s Winter at Tantora Festival, together with Pierre Durand, ex-Olympic Champion show-jumper.

Timed to coincide with the winter occasion season in AlUla, the brand new flight can even welcome French guests to discover the traditional desert metropolis and participate in arts, music and different cultural occasions.

The weekly, continuous flight will function from Jan. 30 to March 27 because the winter season occasions enter full swing.

