‘Always admired him and his aggression’ – KL Rahul praises Lucknow Super Giants’ mentor Gautam Gambhir

The large reveal of the title of Lucknow franchise title occurred on Monday, January 24. The staff could be known as Lucknow Super Giants. KL Rahul has been roped in by the franchise together with Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis. Rahul talked about that he has been a fan of the staff’s mentor Gautam Gambhir’s aggression since his time with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

He particularly talked about how he’s planning to be taught from Gambhir who led KKR to victory in 2012 and 2014. Rahul additionally said that he’s very enthusiastic about his new journey and likewise a bit of nervous in regards to the mega public sale that’s scheduled for subsequent month.

Rahul appeared on Boria Majumdar’s YouTube channel, Revsportz, and spoke intimately in regards to the franchise. Sanjiv Goenka, Lucknow Super Giants’ proprietor additionally revealed the title of the franchise throughout this interplay. When requested about Gambhir, Rahul mentioned:

“Always been an admirer of him and how he has captained KKR when he played and his aggression. So there’s so much to learn from him as well, so I’m very excited about this journey. The auction’s coming up in a few weeks’ time, which is making me a little nervous, but that is the exciting part of the IPL, so fingers crossed.”

Here’s the video of KL Rahul’s interplay with Boria Majumdar

Breaking- #LucknowSuperGiants Unplugged. In their first interview staff proprietor Sanjiv Goenka, Captain @klrahul11 and mentor @GautamGambhir converse on the staff title, public sale plans, retentions and extra. @rpsggroup pic.twitter.com/JxLvWjrEob — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 24, 2022

The franchise has additionally roped in Former Indian wicketkeeper Vijay Dahiya because the assistant coach. Dahiya labored as an assistant coach for the KKR franchise when Gambhir was the staff’s captain. Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower could be the top coach of the staff. Flower was beforehand the assistant coach of Punjab Kings the place Rahul was the captain.

The Super Giants is owned by RPSG Group which beforehand owned the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants within the IPL. The RPSG Group purchased the Super Giants in the course of the staff public sale final yr for INR 7000 crores.

The subsequent version of the IPL can have two new groups – Lucknow and Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad is but to announce the title of the franchise however has introduced the gamers who will play for them. Ahmedabad has roped in Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya because the captain together with Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan.