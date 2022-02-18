“Am World’s Sweetest Terrorist Who Builds Hospitals”: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi:

Arvind Kejriwal as we speak lashed out at allegations that he had made separatist feedback, calling them “comedy” and describing himself because the “world’s sweetest terrorist”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief has been attacked by the BJP and Congress over a video of a former occasion chief, Kumar Vishwas, claiming that he had spoken about turning into PM of a separate state.

“They have all ganged up against me and they are calling me a terrorist. It is comedy – it is a laughing matter. If that is the case, then why doesn’t (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi-ji arrest me?” Mr Kejriwal mentioned to reporters.

“I must be the world’s sweetest terrorist, a terrorist who provides schools, hospitals, electricity, roads, water…,” the Delhi Chief Minister mentioned.