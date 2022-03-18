amaBhungane: How armed gangs steal millions worth of fuel from buried Transnet pipelines | Fin24

Soaring gas costs have drawn consideration to the tens of millions of litres South Africa loses every year to closely armed gangs of petrol thieves who terrorise farm staff and appear to grasp Transnet gas flows.

Fuel theft not solely prices the nation tens of millions, it additionally causes large environmental harm to agriculture and rivers. Yet, it’s unclear who’s behind the gangs.

We go to Vrede, a Free State city on the centre of gas theft, the place we spot vehicles that transport gas throughout the Zimbabwe border, and damaged valves leaking gas into fields.

There was loads of motion final evening. 4 diesel vehicles have about half 2 previous Vrede digicam. They are again after 2 hours. Reported them to Fidelity. When they handed my home and returned. See there was no response. Also contacted response group working collectively Saps. See there isn’t any assist from anybody. Just look in case your diesel is brief. Guess it is on pipeline… Recent message in a Whatsapp group coping with gas theft

The small Free State city of Vrede has change into the nexus for stylish prison networks stealing tens of millions of rand price of gas from buried pipelines owned by Transnet.

The small city has additionally change into a goal for railway monitor theft. As gas costs soar, the demand for unlawful petrol and diesel has additionally elevated.

Theft of gas is likely one of the much less publicised types of crime on this nation, however it’s believed to be operated by armed syndicates suspected of getting deep and far-reaching tentacles, who additionally interact in unlawful mining and cable theft.

In April final yr, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan informed Parliament Transnet had misplaced 8.5 million litres of gas valued at R102 million within the 2019/20 monetary yr.

In the previous fortnight alone, Transnet has reported three gas theft incidents on its pipelines.

In one case on 9 March, Transnet safety tactical groups have been dispatched to a website in Verkykerskop, halfway between Vrede and Harrismith, after a stress drop was detected on a pipeline.

They found tampering with a block valve chamber which resulted in large diesel spillage into the close by Meul River. Environmental groups needed to be referred to as in to wash up the poisonous mess.

According to Transnet Pipelines spokesperson Saret Knoetze, there have already been 77 incidents of gas theft this yr, involving 3.5 million litres.

But, Knoetze mentioned, that marked a serious enchancment: final yr there had been 141 incidents by this time. She credited new safety interventions by Transnet which have decreased theft by half.

The Transnet Pipelines are among the many largest types of public infrastructure within the nation.

Buried two metres beneath the floor, they span 3 800km throughout 5 provinces, pumping 250 million litres every week. Without the pipeline, we might have a thousand extra petrol tankers clogging our roads on daily basis.

Vrede is on the midpoint of the pipeline that stretches from Durban to Gauteng.

Pipeline map displaying crude oil pipelines flowing via Vrede. amaBhungane

On 4 January 2022, police performing on a tip-off arrested a overseas nationwide, Patrick Kapalamula, for stealing diesel and damaging important state infrastructure close to Vrede. Four vehicles with trailers and a bakkie have been discovered on the scene.

AmaBhungane visited Vrede quickly after. At the police station we noticed six impounded gas tankers. Checking the quantity plates, we traced three of the vehicles to a South African man whose credit score file exhibits he labored for a Zimbabwean logistics firm, however the firm’s chief government mentioned he had no data of the person and so they had no gas vehicles working in South Africa.

We visited a number of farms within the Vrede space which had just lately skilled pipeline theft that runs beneath their land.

The farms are distant. But gates have been damaged, making entry straightforward for trespassers. The buried pipelines run invisibly beneath the farmlands, however at intervals there are valves which protrude above the floor.

These valves are the targets for tampering. On one farm, the place the valves have been broken in October 2021, that they had nonetheless not been mounted when amaBhungane visited in February, and have been due to this fact available for additional theft.

However, Knoetze mentioned Transnet Pipelines had since repaired the pipelines.

The native farmers and farm staff are conscious of what’s going on. But there’s a tradition of worry. Terrified of the armed gangs, they aren’t prepared to talk. Yet, a basic image emerged throughout our go to, of how a typical theft is staged.

Three or 4 tankers with no markings will peel off the freeway and drive down distant farm roads, accompanied by different autos akin to bakkies. Some sources declare they’ve alerted native police to the suspicious behaviour of those convoys, however no police arrived and this has contributed to most thefts going unreported.

One farmer in Vrede, who didn’t wish to be recognized, expressed suspicions the criminals have been working with police and Transnet officers, “because how do you explain unmarked fuel tankers in this area in the middle of the night and no police picks up on it. Also, how do the thieves time the exact dates and times of when fuel will be flowing through the pipelines … something doesn’t add up”.

He mentioned one other problem was that it was troublesome for even non-public safety to reply as a result of the thieves have been armed.

“They have private cars monitoring everywhere and they alert each other should anyone approach,” added the farmer.

Free State Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo mentioned after police observed a spike in cable and gas theft within the province, authorities launched into an consciousness highway present to communities.

“We educated communities on the dangers and consequences of fuel theft and told them how to report to us [the Hawks] should they see something suspicious.

“We observed that some persons are scared to come back ahead as a result of they suppose their identities are going to be leaked. Also, in small cities individuals know one another very properly in order the Hawks we guarantee them of their anonymity,” he added.

Singo said police were the first people on the scene normally and handed over the case to the Hawks.

According to a 2020 edition of the documentary television programme Carte Blanche, some gangs have the willing co-operation of poorly paid local farm workers, who are rewarded with a few hundred rand each for their services.

About 10 men are involved in each gang, heavily armed with automatic weapons. They are well trained, each assigned to a particular task, and the most senior are said to be paid up to R40 000 for a day’s work.

A farm worker, who spoke to amaBhungane, recounted how three years ago he scored cash after he helped a stuck fuel tanker out of the mud.

“It was after midnight and I heard commotion outdoors and I noticed vehicles lining up near the Transnet valves. I noticed one truck was caught within the mud. Two guys who have been in a bakkie got here to me. One went to the bakkie and gave me masses of cash. When I went to the truck to talk to the motive force, there was masses of cash subsequent to him as properly,” said the farm worker.

The Transnet Pipeline valves are sealed from tampering inside heavily secured block valve chambers. Special equipment is needed to break these open. The gangs’ other technique is to dig trenches alongside the pipeline, cut holes in the pipe and weld syphons into place. In one case, the holes were hidden in the floor of a farm worker’s shack.

The men seem utterly brazen, with little fear of arrest. They have detailed knowledge: diesel, the fuel which seems to interest them most, is only pumped at certain times. Skilled operators can fill a tanker in a couple of hours, which means several can be filled in a night.

The biggest risk to them is fire or explosion. Three people died when attempting to steal fuel in Durban in October 2021.

In January 2021, police were summoned to a huge fire on a Kendal maize farm, which they tracked to a burning pipeline. Two badly injured men were found hiding nearby, both of whom died in hospital the next day. In December 2019, a fire caused by fuel theft outside Alberton forced the temporary evacuation of 40 nearby homes.

Since the thieves have no motive to clean up after themselves, there is also considerable pollution from leaks which can damage large expanses of crops.

In October 2020, some 60 000 litres of oil leaked into the Umbilo River, flowed through several communities and a nature reserve, and reached all the way to the Durban harbour.

According to Knoetze, 264 cases have been reported to the police over the last three years, which have resulted in the arrest of 155 suspects. To date, there have been two convictions but more are expected. No Transnet Pipelines employees have been arrested.

What is Transnet doing about this?

Transnet, facing multiple crises across its railway and harbour infrastructure, is poorly placed to deal with the pipeline theft. The pipelines span vast distances across remote parts of the country.

Operating costs have rocketed in recent years due to an “unprecedented improve” in pipeline theft and the consequent need to fix the infrastructure and clean up the environment.

Security cameras have been installed and tactical response teams deployed at the more notorious “sizzling spots” equipped with drones. Transnet claims to be working more closely with police, resulting in an improvement.

But this is a war that is difficult to win. When the gangs are caught on arrival, before stealing the diesel, the cases have proved too weak to win in court. The only way to prove Transnet diesel has been stolen is to show that it is “pure”, without additives. But the thieves quickly adulterate the fuel with additives to disguise the source.

Transnet’s aim is to catch “the kingpins”. But whenever they have found one alleged “kingpin”, it turns out he works for another, who works for another.

The real kingpins may not live in South Africa and are a long way from being caught.

Railway and cable theft

Fuel theft is only one of Transnet’s problems in the Vrede area. While conducting site investigations relating to pipeline theft, amaBhungane was alerted to suspicious trucks carrying railway tracks around Vrede.

One farmer source said his suspicions were aroused after he noticed these trucks would only move at night. When the source spoke to one of the drivers, he was shown a letter stating Transnet freight had given permission for the removal of all obsolete, redundant and inactive railway tracks in the Wakkerstroom region in Mpumalanga. The letter was dated 3 October 2019.

Alarm bells went off, the source said, since Vrede is far from Wakkerstroom and the letter was outdated. The source called the police. “But there was no motion for a few weeks. So, these individuals simply intimidate non-public land house owners to get in and cargo the stripped railway tracks waving this letter. It was perhaps after two or three weeks we heard there was an arrest.”

Transnet Freight Rail spokesperson Sibu Majozi confirmed 16 suspects were arrested for stripping railway infrastructure in the Free State on 23 February 2022.

She said the suspects were in possession of a fraudulent letter of authority from Transnet, “granting” them permission to remove the track infrastructure.

“Our safety group arrested and handed the suspects over to SAPS. Apart from this incident, we have now not seen theft of this nature within the Free State just lately. The largest proportion of theft skilled by us stays cable theft,” Majozi added.

In the current financial year alone, more than 1 000km of cable has been stolen.

The Cape Corridor in particular, which passes through the Free State, had experienced 406km of cable stolen for this current financial year, stated Majozi.

There is no easy solution – not until the “kingpins” are arrested. In the end, this country can ill afford the hefty costs in terms of lost volumes and revenue for both Transnet and its customers, and in turn, the lost tax revenue.

