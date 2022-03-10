amaBhungane | Joburg council set for showdown over city manager appointment | News24

The appointment of a everlasting metropolis supervisor for Johannesburg is inflicting rifts inside the metropolis’s DA-led governing coalition.

DA sources accuse ActionSA of blocking the interview panel’s most well-liked candidate and siding with the EFF, which isn’t a part of the coalition.

The EFF are stated to favour present metropolis supervisor Floyd Brink for the position, who has been implicated in a damning forensic report.

Battle strains are being drawn within the City of Johannesburg’s governing coalition over the appointment of the town supervisor – probably the most senior bureaucrat within the metropolis’s administration.

Johann Mettler, the popular candidate of the interview panel, has the assist of the most important coalition accomplice, the DA, however ActionSA are allegedly siding with the EFF in contending for Mettler’s rival and present appearing metropolis supervisor Floyd Brink.

Brink is a controversial determine within the metro due to his alleged historic hyperlinks to Julius Malema and the EFF. In April 2013, whereas a supervisor on the Limpopo Department of Roads and Transport, Brink was arrested as a part of a sweeping corruption investigation that implicated various officers and enterprise individuals. The similar investigation netted Malema, along with a number of associates of the then ANC Youth League chief, together with his cousin Tshepo Malema.

Brink was tried and acquitted in 2013. The different circumstances went nowhere.

Brink was introduced into the metro in August 2018 as chief working officer beneath a coalition headed by then DA mayor Herman Mashaba.

Though not formal coalition companions, the DA relied on the EFF’s assist to control within the cities of Johannesburg and Tshwane, and Brink’s appointment was considered by some sources inside the Johannesburg administration as a quid professional quo.

Mashaba beforehand strongly denied this implication and defended the town’s determination to make use of Brink, arguing that claims he’s linked to Malema have been speculative and “subjective”.

He famous {that a} competent courtroom cleared Brink and the town’s vetting course of additionally discovered he was competent to carry the publish.

Now, in keeping with a number of sources inside the metropolis administration and council, the EFF is pushing for Brink to be made everlasting metropolis supervisor, with the assist of Mashaba’s ActionSA. He has been appearing within the place since February 2021.

Several senior metropolis and DA insiders say that the EFF and ActionSA are trying to derail the appointment of Mettler, the popular candidate, by difficult the appointment course of on the grounds that Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse met with Mettler earlier than the interviews.

DA sources accuse ActionSA of breaking ranks with the governing coalition.

Complicating issues is a forensic investigation commissioned by the town’s Group Forensics and Investigation Services (GFIS) into the Department of Public Safety’s procurement of handheld units and CCTV gear.

The report, produced by legislation agency ENS for GFIS, implicates Brink immediately. It notes that Brink acted in a fashion that “appears to constitute a dereliction of duty” and “gross misconduct”, and recommends that he be reported to council for additional investigation and disciplinary motion.

Meeting

The EFF and Malema didn’t reply to detailed questions and have banned amaBhungane from occasion occasions, vowing to “never answer any question from amaBhungane”.

However, in a public assertion, the occasion’s Johannesburg area stated that Mettler “was handpicked by the DA and was given an unfair advantage to meet the executive mayor and some senior members of the DA and its coalition partners, wherein the favourite candidate was paraded as the preferred applicant”.

Mashaba and the ActionSA caucus seem to have taken an identical line. Mashaba informed amaBhungane that it “jeopardises the appearance of the process for such a meeting to take place prior to a recruitment exercise”.

“Firstly, there is a legal risk of the process having the reasonable appearance of bias and the appointment being challenged in a manner that may undermine the stability of leadership in the administration of the city.

“Secondly is a reputational threat of a course of to nominate probably the most senior official within the metropolis being tainted and bringing into query the legitimacy of the appointed particular person.”

A source close to the appointment process told amaBhungane about a heated meeting of coalition partners on Monday, 7 March, in which an irate senior ActionSA leader slammed the appointment process as illegitimate.

Mettler told amaBhungane that the meeting between him and Phalatse took place, but there was nothing secret about it. He says the meeting happened at the city’s offices where he signed in on the day – 7 January – and that that was “earlier than the [job] advert”.

A spokesperson for the mayor said, “There was no most well-liked candidate nor have been there most well-liked candidates. There was an open software course of, and equitable shortlisting, with no candidate having a bonus throughout the interview course of.” The mayor wouldn’t reply to questions in regards to the assembly, however DA sources say there was nothing improper about it.

According to 1, “In order to get probably the most aggressive discipline for the strongest metropolis supervisor doable, Mpho’s workplace reached out to many individuals apart from Mettler… There is nothing flawed with assembly… particularly earlier than the method has even began. It couldn’t taint the method in any means. And the mayor speaks to the opposite candidate, Floyd Brink, each day in his position within the administration.”

They say the hype over the meeting is a pretext to torpedo Mettler’s candidacy, portray the process as “tainted”, and ensure that Brink remains in the top job.

Mettler

Mettler has a long track record in municipal administration. He took over the running of the Msunduzi municipality in 2010 after it had descended into “turmoil” and was placed under administration. He ran the Drakenstein municipality before becoming city manager of the fractious Nelson Mandela Bay metro, from which he was suspended in September 2018, accused of unlawfully extending the scope of a contract with a communications firm.

Mettler’s suspension came in the wake of the collapse of a DA-led coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay, which saw mayor Athol Trollip ousted in August 2018 and replaced with the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani. Mettler’s suspension was widely seen as part of the power play and the metro later settled with him.

Trollip says of Mettler: “He was appearing CM once I turned mayor in NMB so I did not appoint him; he was seconded there by Pravin Gordhan as a result of he’d performed a unprecedented job in Msunduzi… he’s thought to be one thing of a ‘Mr Fix It’ in native authorities.”

Two of the five members who made up the interview panel, one from the ActionSA and one from the ACDP, were in favour of nominating Brink, but the scores from the three remaining panellists – Phalatse, another DA member, and an external expert – gave Mettler the edge.

Council will have to vote on whether or not to accept the interview panel’s recommendation to appoint Mettler. If the motion is rejected, then the recruitment process will likely have to start over.

The EFF and ANC are expected to vote against the motion to appoint Mettler. If ActionSA votes with them or abstains, the recommendation will not pass.

One senior DA source suspects that the EFF are trying to rush the appointment process through council before the forensic report implicating Brink is tabled or made public.

The EFF’s statement, dated 22 February 2022, accused the DA of stalling:

We call on the mayor of Johannesburg to take us into confidence as the ratepayers and residents of this city and explain to us, what is/are the course/s of the delay which prevented the tabling of the item which recommends the appointment of the city manager in today’s council sitting as per the norm after such interviews has been conducted and completed.

Another senior DA source told amaBhungane that “ActionSA labored very laborious to drag a number of the coalition companions right into a community to oppose Mettler. The key precedence was to maintain him out… At the identical time this small group, led by ActionSA, supported Brink within the choice panel, however they nonetheless misplaced the nomination.”

“Then it turned their precedence to cease Mettler’s title going ahead, and the technique unfolded of attempting to indicate that the method had been ‘tainted’ by the truth that the mayor met Mettler in January, effectively earlier than the method even started.”

Mashaba denied that ActionSA was lobbying against Mettler and for Brink, telling amaBhungane: “It is definitely unhappy and unlucky for the DA to accuse ActionSA of such allegations. Our panellist on this appointment of the town supervisor, Mr Ngobeni, requested any help from the DA representatives of any wrongdoing by Floyd Brink. This emerged once we needed to know why the DA organized a gathering for mayor Mpho Phalatse to fulfill one of many candidates forward of the interviews.

“ActionSA does not have a preferred candidate and we are not intent on any particular candidate. We are, however, intent on a process that is beyond reproach given the role the [city manager] will need to play in leading and cleaning up a city administration.”

Forensic report

The forensic report commissioned by GFIS would possibly ship the crucial blow to Brink’s candidacy.

ENS was appointed in December final yr to research allegations of non-compliance by the town’s Department of Public Safety in a transaction involving the Metropolitan Trading Company (MTC).

The MTC is a municipal entity offering ICT providers to the town, communities and the personal sector.

The report appeared into two separate transactions between the division and MTC – one for the “supply, programming, maintenance and support of digital portable radio communication devices” from MTC, and one other for “support and maintenance of CCTV and access control and alarm systems”.

The report discovered that Brink appeared to have acted in a fashion constituting gross misconduct in relation to the CCTV transaction, for an quantity of over R300 million.

The head of the Department of Public Safety permitted the transaction with the MTC, regardless of solely being allowed to log out on transactions of as much as R20 million.

ENS discovered that this breach was reported to Brink, who took no remedial motion. Instead, he ratified the transaction, solely to later withdraw ratification in gentle of the investigation. This, in keeping with the report, seems to have constituted gross misconduct, and the report beneficial that the matter be reported to council for additional investigation.

View the report here.

ENS discovered that there was an identical breach concerning one other set of transactions with MTC for handheld units. The appearing govt director of the division signed off on the transaction regardless of the quantity being above the R20 million threshold. ENS discovered that this was delivered to Brink’s consideration, however that he “did not take any corrective action”.

Brink, in keeping with the report, was made conscious by an official of steps to be taken to report the transactions, however “no evidence exists that Mr Brink sought to implement this advice”.

Brink had taken depart on the time of the transactions, and an official appearing in his place signed off on them ostensibly on Brink’s behalf, however when Brink turned conscious that this was performed in opposition to the recommendation of provide chain administration division, he didn’t act.

“In the result, at that stage there was information brought to Mr Brink’s attention that possible financial misconduct had been committed by officials of Public Safety and he did not take any action.

“All this raises severe questions on Mr Brink’s suitability for the place that he holds. As the accounting officer he’s anticipated to steadfastly stand for and defend the perfect pursuits of the town.”

The report recommended that the city consider formal disciplinary proceedings against Brink.

The report also suggests that Brink was uncooperative with the investigators, deliberately withholding documentation and failing to address questions.

Brink did not respond to questions from amaBhungane, but has hit out at the ENS report.

A letter from his lawyers addressed to the mayor and the council speaker says that the investigation was an “illegal” attempt to “disqualify sure candidates from being thought-about for appointment to the place of metropolis supervisor”.

The letter states that on 9 January, “on the eve of the commercial of the town supervisor place” of 16 January, Brink was notified of the investigation. The letter maintains that the investigators did not have the authority to investigate managers of his level – so-called section 56 managers – without approval from the metro’s council.

Addressing these claims, ENS said in a letter to GFIS that the premise of Brink’s claim, namely that the investigation was directed at himself, was wrong. “ENS Africa doesn’t maintain directions to research any particular particular person. In specific, ENS Africa has not been particularly instructed to or appointed to research [Brink]. ENS Africa has at all times understood its mandate to be to contemplate the related two transactions and to research if the transaction complied with the legislation and the related approval insurance policies.”

“It so occurred that within the strategy of investigating [the transactions], we discovered prima facie proof of wrongdoing by some staff who’re part 56 staff. Where this has occurred, we now have beneficial that the procedures set out within the Municipal Regulations be invoked. All that is lined in our report.”

Brink and Malema

This is not the first time Brink has found himself the target of an investigation. While at the Limpopo Department of Roads and Transport, Brink was arrested and charged as part of a sweeping corruption investigation after the department, along with other provincial departments, was placed under administration because of widespread maladministration.

The same investigation ensnared Malema, his business partner Lesiba Gwangwa, and other associates linked to the On Point Engineering scandal, which was the subject of a Public Protector’s report. Malema was alleged to have improperly benefitted from a tender worth over R50 million from the Department of Roads and Transport. The case against Malema was thrown out in 2015 after numerous delays, with one of his co-accused claiming ill health.

Malema’s cousin, Tshepo Malema, and Collins Foromo, his childhood friend, also faced charges stemming from the investigation, in connection with a R63 million pothole tender. The National Prosecuting Authority provisionally withdrew the case in 2013, citing a lack of evidence for a successful prosecution. At the time, the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) said they would be looking to reinstate the case.

Brink was acquitted in 2013.

After his appointment as COO of Johannesburg in 2018, rumours circulated that Brink was placed in the role to appease the EFF, which was in a de facto coalition with the DA under Mashaba.

In response to the allegation, Mashaba said:

In the years I was the executive mayor of the city, not once did the EFF ever discuss tenders with me. If I am a broken record, then let it be. If you have proof of my involvement with the EFF and corruption, you are most welcome to provide it.

The coalition arrangements were at the heart of a 2019 internal DA review report, which zoomed in on the DA’s partnerships with the EFF, saying “While appreciating the complexity and problem of the choice on the time, our view is that forming governments with the EFF’s assist in Johannesburg and Tshwane was a mistake.”

The assessment was symptomatic of a broader realignment within the DA, which led to a falling out between the DA, on the one hand, and Mashaba and then party leader Mmusi Maimane on the other, both of whom resigned.

Mashaba described the party’s decision to re-evaluate the party’s coalition arrangements as “tantamount to declaring itself to be unsuitable for the longer term”.