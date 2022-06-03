amaBhungane | Regulator fed ‘incorrect or incomplete’ info in Rudland-Tongaat Hulett takeover | Fin24

An investigation by the Takeover Regulation Panel has been concluded and may sink the R2-billion deal.

Suspicious share purchases earlier than a vote on the deal have been discovered to be “in concert” with the Rudland’s firm Magister Investments.

As a part of the investigation the complete possession of Magister has lastly been revealed.

The R2-billion takeover of sugar big Tongaat Hulett by the controversial Rudland household of Zimbabwe has doubtlessly crashed and burned.

A key shareholder decision paving the way in which for the deal was declared a “nullity” on Thursday by the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP), a unit of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

This adopted an investigation into suspicious share purchases by a enterprise companion of tobacco baron Simon Rudland proper earlier than a shareholder vote on the deal, as reported by amaBhungane.

The TRP investigation got down to decide whether or not this affiliate, Ebrahim Adamjee and his household are “inter-related parties” with Magister Investments, the Mauritius-based firm making the bid for Tongaat. The conclusion reached by investigator Zano Nduli is an unequivocal “yes” which suggests the share purchases should be presumed to characterize Magister and the Adamjees performing in live performance to sway the vote.

The reasoning is that Adamjee is Simon Rudland’s companion within the controversial Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation. Simon is in flip the brother of Hamish Rudland who’s the face of Magister.

Confronted with this apparently simple relationship Adamjee solely supplied a “bald denial” that he had a genuinely important enterprise relationship with Rudland. The tobacco tycoon is supposedly solely “a non-resident non-executive director and is not involved in the business operations”, in line with a sworn assertion by Adamjee.

When Nduli requested supporting paperwork equivalent to a share register for Gold Leaf Adamjee and Rudland “chose to stonewall instead of [practice] candidness”, in line with his report.

“When considering the facts of this matter, I was reminded of a Zulu idiom of ‘ukucasha ngesithupha’ – literally meaning hiding behind one’s thumb – which describes a situation where a person clumsily obfuscates in an attempt to shirk responsibility.”

The voided decision was a waiver of the traditional requirement that anybody shopping for greater than 35% of a public firm should supply to purchase out all different shareholders. It was cited as a serious precondition for the deal when the transaction was set out in a round to Tongaat shareholders in December. It was authorised at a shareholder assembly in January with the assist of main institutional shareholders such because the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Stellenbosch-based PSG Asset Management.

The TRP had initially assented to this waiver earlier than an enchantment by minority shareholders led to the investigation, which has now doubtlessly sunk the deal.

The veil is (partially) lifted

The TRP investigation has pressured Tongaat to make but extra disclosures about who is definitely behind the R2-billion bid to manage the corporate.

Tongaat and Magister have each bent over backwards to disclaim the involvement of Simon Rudland, claiming his little brother Hamish can’t be tainted by the ever-present allegations round Simon’s dealings, additionally beforehand detailed by amaBhungane.

During the TRP investigation it has lastly been revealed that Simon’s three daughters – Sarah, Emma and Hannah – are the “ultimate beneficiaries” of a 41.33% share in Magister.

This shareholding had been utterly disguised when the deal was introduced to shareholders and the investing public.

Magister was as an alternative described as being “controlled” by the Casa Trust for the advantage of Hamish and his instant household with the robust impression that that they had sole possession. In actuality the Casa belief owns 58.67% of Magister.

The direct involvement of his three daughters brings Simon Rudland far nearer to the Tongaat deal than the sugar group or Magister had let on.

Simon’s Gold Leaf has been persistently accused of working within the illicit tobacco market and was lately raided by the SA Revenue Service whereas at the least one native financial institution, Sasfin, has raised inner alarms in regards to the firm’s worldwide transactions. Circumstantial proof has additionally tied Rudland to the world of illicit gold making the affiliation a mammoth reputational and probably monetary legal responsibility for Tongaat.

If the Magister deal falls by way of, it would imply the top of Tongaat administration’s foremost plan to cut back the sugar group’s crippling debt burden, which has been used to maintain collectors quickly at bay.

In a cautionary announcement on the JSE’s SENS information service this week Tongaat instructed shareholders that its lenders have made a seasonal overdraft facility obtainable “earlier than previously anticipated”.

“In addition, the lenders have granted an extension to 30 June 2022 on all key debt reduction milestones including, inter alia, the date to implement the proposed rights offer,” mentioned the corporate.

While the implications may be extreme, Nduli says in his report that this can’t be a consideration within the TRP’s findings.

“Whilst this determination places the underwriting promised by Magister to [Tongaat] in a potentially precarious position, the reality is that the panel cannot avoid making such determination based on commercial considerations.”

