amaBhungane | Strike 3: Is Iqbal Survé finally unbankable? | Fin24

Nedbank has put Iqbal Survé and his complete Sekunjalo empire on discover that the financial institution is closing the accounts of 43 completely different associated entities.

Among the explanations given had been “odd” transactions like funds to Carl Niehaus and R25 million tagged as a divorce “settlement” paid from funds held by the struggling African News Agency.

The choice leaves Sekunjalo nearly totally lower off from the banking system.

Iqbal Survé has suffered one more existential setback with three of the “big four” banks now refusing to do enterprise with any firm tied to him and his Sekunjalo Investment Holdings.

The Sekunjalo corporations obtained discover from Nedbank on 15 November final 12 months, greater than a 12 months after Absa, in late 2020, turned the primary main South African financial institution to chop ties as first revealed here.

FNB adopted go well with in March final 12 months however the true extent of Survé’s banking woes have solely now develop into clear resulting from his failed bid to interdict Nedbank’s account closures – which was dismissed within the Western Cape High Court this week. It was his third defeat after additionally making an attempt to problem Absa and FNB.

According to courtroom papers, Investec began closing Sekunjalo accounts in April final 12 months. In May, Mercantile Bank in addition to Sasfin adopted go well with.

Additionally, a complete of 28 banks and consultant places of work of international banks have turned down Sekunjalo’s enterprise, making the banking sector’s boycott practically common.

The first of the Nedbank closures got here into impact on Tuesday, whereas others will kick in between now and May, progressively pulling the rug out from beneath most of Survé’s personal holdings but in addition his main JSE-listed corporations and their subsidiaries.

That consists of the JSE-listed African Equity Empowerment Investments, Premier Fishing and Brands – and the jewel within the crown, the cash-flush Ayo Technology Solutions, which remains to be clinging to the rest of the R4.3 billion irregularly invested in it by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) in late 2017. At final depend this was right down to R2.16 billion.

Judging by the final revealed monetary statements of Survé’s JSE-listed corporations, solely Standard Bank nonetheless supplied vital banking services on the finish of August final 12 months.

The group had R1.17 billion parked there whereas massive chunks of the Ayo money had been moved out of the banking system and given to asset managers, principally Ninety One Fund Managers and a “boutique” supervisor, Numus Capital.

According to an affidavit by Survé, Standard Bank had additionally put all its Sekunjalo accounts beneath overview and was not opening new accounts for entities within the group, presumably presaging a closing wave of account closures that may see Sekunjalo painted right into a deadly nook in the identical manner the Gupta empire was in 2016 and 2017.

The group is now making an attempt to make use of third-party cost brokers however has already found the constraints of this strategy.

Among the courtroom papers is a letter from Discovery directed at Ayo subsidiary Puleng Technologies demonstrating how this resolution could also be roundly rejected – and the way the financial institution boycott can have a devastating cascading impact

It famous: “Discovery, being a registered financial services provider operating within highly regulated parameters, unfortunately cannot accept any of the payment options as these may potentially expose us to legal and regulatory consequences… This letter serves as our notice of early termination of all agreements, and/or cancellation of purchase orders as applicable.”

Why Nedbank is dumping Survé

Like Absa and FNB earlier than it, Nedbank is arguing the mere affiliation with Survé “poses reputational and association risks”.

The financial institution cites the intense ongoing allegations in opposition to him within the media, the a number of ongoing courtroom instances in opposition to his corporations in addition to scathing findings within the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation, generally often called the Mpati Commission.

The Nedbank papers, nonetheless, go far deeper than that.

For the primary time, courtroom proceedings have uncovered a number of the inside workings of Survé’s empire.

A large number of suspicious or unexplained transaction queries had been connected to an affidavit by Nedbank’s chief authorized counsel, Zanele Mngadi, alongside Sekunjalo responses that Nedbank, in some cases, labelled “odd” or “unsatisfactory”.

Some contain what at first look seems to be the usage of firm funds for private affairs, whereas others concerned politically uncovered individuals receiving “loans” or “donations”.

One notably suspicious transaction was the switch of R25 million from the African News Agency (ANA) to Survé’s private account, which Sekunjalo initially stated was to fund Survé’s divorce settlement in August 2016. See the complete correspondence here.

The courtroom information present that on 28 July final 12 months, Nedbank addressed a letter to the information service, which was launched in 2015 to interchange the defunct SA Press Agency.

From the outset, ANA’s principal asset was the astounding R357 million money paid by the China Africa Development Fund for a mere 5% shareholding within the fledgling firm.

“R25 million was paid by Africa News Agency to Dr Surve’s personal account as a payment towards his divorce settlement. Why did Africa News Agency fund this settlement?” Nedbank enquired.

Survé’s sister (and Sekunjalo government), Aziza Amod, replied: “Dr Surve was concerned that some of the requested information in the letter is private and confidential. He indicated that he would send you an email separately about this confidential information.”

The identical day, Survé wrote to Nedbank that his sister had bought it fallacious and the cost into his private account was truly “in lieu of an intercompany loan between ANA and Sekunjalo Investment Holdings”.

“For the record, Aziza indicated at no stage did she mention a divorce settlement,” Survé added.

That was unfaithful. An email Aziza sent to Nedbank on 15 April in response to Nedbank’s preliminary question clearly labels the transaction, “Dr Ml Surve: settlement agreement spouse”.

“If this was truly an intercompany loan, why was it paid into Dr Surve’s personal account?”

Furthermore, no intercompany mortgage agreements had been furnished to Nedbank in help of the reason supplied,” asked Mngadi in her affidavit.

This was a repeated complaint – a multitude of supposed intercompany loans with no backing documents.

In June 2017, ANA gave Sekunjalo a R20 million loan, Amod told Mngadi by email.

In August 2018, ANA paid R41.3 million to Premier Fishing. The first time Nedbank queried this, the response was that it was a “cost to PF for share allocation in Private Equity Fund”.

The second time it was queried, the answer changed to “this cost was transferred in error to PFSA. Upon enquiry to ANA, ANA knowledgeable PFSA that the cost was meant for AEEI. PFSA on the identical day transferred the funds to AEEI”.

Even on this version, ANA money was seemingly being invested with another part of the Survé empire.

On Survé’s version, these intercompany transfers were above board transactions in the normal course of business, driven mainly by centralised treasury and other services performed for different parts of the Sekunjalo group.

Big and small

Some of the transactions flagged by Nedbank were not large but politically sensitive.

Transactions from one of Sekunjalo’s accounts included two payments totalling R30 000 to former ANC spokesperson Carl Niehaus. When questioned, Amod replied “Mr Niehaus has requested loans on quite a few events for assist to cope with monetary misery and household issues. This was most probably a mortgage/donation to help him”.

Niehaus’ longstanding money troubles are a matter of public record.

There were a number of similar small payments to other individuals which Amod vaguely referred to as loans “or” donations.

In April 2018, Survé’s 3 Laws Capital, flush with Ayo cash, made a R200 000 payment labelled as “TMJ Pettersson mortgage” – referencing former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson whose middle name is Monica.

Joemat-Pettersson told amaBhungane it was a formal loan backed by a written agreement which she has repaid. The loan was a financial bridge during the gap in her employment as an MP between 2017 and 2019, she said.

Among other payments cited by Nedbank are five totalling R125 000 made to former ANC and COPE MP Phillip Dexter in 2013. When queried about these, Sekunjalo claimed they were loans for Dexter’s post-graduate studies

Dexter, however, denies this.

“There was by no means any mortgage. They employed me as a advisor and I did work for them for a brief interval of about six months,” he told amaBhungane.

“I affirm that I used to be contracted by Sekunjalo to do sure communications work for them however i didn’t full the contract resulting from a distinction of values that emerged as the character of the work was detailed to me.”

Judge for yourself – or maybe not

It appears from the court papers Survé shot himself in the foot during the negotiations with Nedbank to keep the accounts open by first trumpeting a new independent forensic appraisal of his companies – but then burying it.

He has repeatedly railed against the Mpati Commission, where former executives gave damning testimony against him and Sekunjalo companies funded by the PIC.

The final report by Judge Lex Mpati was released in March 2020 and was scathing about the “malfeasance” of Surve’s group. Absa, FNB and Nedbank all cited this commission when closing accounts.

In the papers, Survé reveals Sekunjalo appointed retired judge Willem Heath to “present an neutral and impartial factual findings report in relation to the Mpati Commission and the Sekunjalo Group”.

In a personal letter, dated 12 November, Survé promised Nedbank chief executive officer Mike Brown full transparency.

“We have … knowledgeable the choose that regardless of the end result of the report, firstly we are going to abide by the result and suggestions, and secondly make the report out there to the boards of administrators of the businesses affected. We additionally intend to make the report out there to all of our advisors and our bankers.”

Nedbank wrote back saying while it welcomed such a report, this should “not meant to be interpreted to imply that Nedbank would contemplate identical previous to closing the respective financial institution accounts”.

The point became academic because when Heath produced an interim report, Sekunjalo promptly buried it.

“The Sekunjalo Group is now in receipt of the interim report and in contemplating the report, have determined to invoke precept of privilege,” Survé wrote to Brown in a new letter dated 5 January.

In her answering affidavit, Mngadi called this decision “odd”.

Plan B and Plan C

Survé’s latest court application was intended to buy time for two new attacks on the banks to come to fruition.

The beleaguered media mogul is simultaneously taking his fightback campaign to the Competition Commission and Equality Court.

At the commission, his companies will argue Nedbank and another eight banks “colluded in an try to power the Sekunjalo Group of corporations to cease buying and selling by not solely terminating their present banking services, but in addition by denying them entry to any banking services fully”.

In the crosshairs are Absa, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Mercantile, Sasfin, Investec, Bidvest and Access Bank.

Pending the commission’s investigation, Sekunjalo has approached the Competition Tribunal for an interdict to halt and reverse the account closures. This application is set to be heard on 7 and 8 March.

At the Equality Court, Survé will argue banks are racist for closing his companies’ accounts but not those of “white” groups like Steinhoff, Tongaat Hulett and EOH, where there have been massive accounting fraud scandals.

All those companies, however, have been placed under new management.

Nedbank invoked client confidentiality when asked about these specific companies but told amaBhungane that “close to public info … every of those entities has taken remedial motion and in the event that they do maintain accounts with Nedbank, they might have been topic to the identical Nedbank processes as some other purchasers”.

“Decisions to terminate banking relationships with purchasers are neither arbitrary nor discriminatory… Race in not a consideration in any manner in these choice processes.”

The racism attack has been a mainstay of Survé’s public campaign against his detractors, a campaign largely executed through the newspapers owned by his Independent Media.

In a statement carried by Independent Online on Wednesday, Survé said: “Sekunjalo is being focused in a proxy battle for management of the media. Banks are getting used to shut Sekunjalo Group accounts to destabilise the Group, with what we consider to be the purpose as being the whole destruction of Independent Media.”

Judge Matthew Francis ruled the Equality Court and Competition Tribunal had exclusive jurisdiction on the cases referred to them by the Survé applicants, to the exclusion of the High Court.

However, he did not dismiss out of hand Survé’s claims of victimization.

Sekunjalo had requested the banks accede to moving the tribunal hearing forward to before this week’s account closures but the banks had refused.

The judge viewed this as a “cynical” move.

“Nedbank, considerably mockingly, seems to have engaged exactly in the kind of behaviour complained of by the candidates – the collective energy of the banks seems to have been employed to stall the suitable discussion board from timeously contemplating an utility that’s clearly of nice significance to all of the events involved.”

The 43 different Survé entities will see their Nedbank accounts closed on different dates: seven this week, two more next week, 24 on 15 March and 10 on 9 May.

In its letters to the Sekunjalo companies, Nedbank explained that “any funds held in credit score within the accounts can be transferred to a Nedbank suspense account, the place no curiosity will likely be earned and will likely be held there till such time that [the applicant] gives [Nedbank] with particular directions to switch or withdraw the funds.”

With the Nedbank accounts being closed and other banks seemingly poised to follow suit, Survé’s empire is racing against time.

The AmaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism is an independent non-profit organisation. We co-publish our investigations, which are free to access, to news sites like News24. For more, visit us on www.amaB.org