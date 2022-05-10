amaBhungane | The ANC’s manganese ‘gold’ mine, the windfalls, and the Russian oligarch | Fin24

A three way partnership with US-sanctioned Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg seems to have change into the ANC’s dominant supply of funds.

The worth of this manganese enterprise has elevated massively lately.

The funding might clarify the ANC’s unwillingness to criticise Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

United Manganese of Kalahari (UMK) is about to change into an unbridled money cow for the ANC, particularly its funding entrance Chancellor House.

UMK’s riches and its Russian connections probably create a powerful motive for the get together’s equivocation on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Financial information from Cyprus present that UMK paid out a staggering R2.4 billion in dividends in 2020 following a yr of beneficial manganese costs in 2019. Later monetary reviews are usually not but obtainable however prevailing costs seemingly resulted in related distributable income in subsequent years.

Chancellor House’s oblique 22% share within the 2020 dividends would’ve amounted to R528 million.

The windfall eradicated Chancellor House’s debt and helped it to extend its stake within the extraordinarily worthwhile mining firm by shopping for out one other shareholder.

This means dividends, seemingly totalling a whole bunch of hundreds of thousands of rands in 2021 and past, will likely be unencumbered and may circulate freely to the ANC’s largest declared funder.

These figures may be inferred from the publicly obtainable accounts of the Russian half of the UMK three way partnership, a Cyprus-registered entity referred to as New African Manganese Investments (NAMI), by which Russian billionaire Vekselberg holds shares in UMK.

In 2018, Vekselberg and 6 different rich Russian “oligarchs” perceived to be near the Kremlin have been made Special Designated Nationals by the US authorities. Their belongings in US jurisdictions have been frozen and US individuals that do enterprise with them have been additionally sanctioned.

The US applies a 50% rule as a part of this method which means that any entity (globally) through which a chosen individual like Vekselberg has a 50% or bigger curiosity additionally turns into designated.

NAMI owns 49% of UMK, an association that seemingly permits UMK to keep away from American sanctions focusing on Vekselberg.

UMK might nevertheless nonetheless be in peril. The US system targets corporations owned “or controlled” by designated individuals, which means that types of management apart from by way of majority shareholding should convey them inside the US regulation’s ambit.

In March this yr, following the invasion of Ukraine, the sanctions in opposition to Vekselberg and others have been intensified along with his yacht and jet, collectively allegedly price $180 million, being frozen.

The yacht, a 2 000-ton floating palace named TANGO, is registered within the Cook Islands. After the freezing, the FBI went a step additional and seized the super-boat in April.

These more and more extreme actions are an indication of what might befall different Vekselberg belongings.

Graphic by amaBhungane

Life of the get together?

The stability of 51% in UMK is owned by Majestic Silver Trading 40 (MST) which is a politically related South African consortium together with Chancellor House, Pitsa Ya Setshaba Holdings (PST) and a Kalahari Community Trust.

The spectacular 2020 dividends have been used to fund the buyout of one other MST shareholder, multinational mining group South32’s subsidiary Samancor Manganese. This transaction, which was price R1.37 billion, was accomplished in two-parts following the designation of Vekselberg.

First, UMK lent MST the cash to purchase out South32. Then MST paid again that mortgage utilizing the windfall dividend in 2020.

This resulted in Chancellor House and Pitsa each proudly owning 43.5% of MST.

Asked about whether or not the Vekselberg connection was the motivation for South32 promoting its stake within the worthwhile enterprise to the opposite shareholders, spokesperson Miles Gregory mentioned that “we don’t have anything further to add about the divestment at this stage”.

Chancellor House was recognized as an ANC entrance in 2005 when it was quickly putting offers within the mining and power sectors, typically underneath questionable circumstances.

Today it not makes any secret of its position. The sole shareholder of the corporate is the Chancellor House Trust and the ANC is a beneficiary of this belief.

What has escaped discover is the evidently huge significance of UMK within the scheme of issues. The scale of dividends revealed within the monetary statements of NAMI point out that the ANC is unlikely to have any comparable reliable supply of money.

South Africa’s current strikes in the direction of a extra clear political funding regime has already proven how Chancellor House and UMK fund the ANC.

In April final yr the Political Party Funding Act got here into impact. This Act created the (voluntary) quarterly disclosure of funders by political events.

In the primary three quarterly reviews produced by the Election Commission it was revealed that Chancellor House donated R15 million to the ANC. This is the brand new authorized most a single individual or entity can donate to a celebration.

UMK has nevertheless seemingly contributed greater than this with out falling foul of the donation restrict by, as an illustration, splitting funds up by plenty of small entities.

According to the IEC funding reviews, UMK donated R5 million whereas MST donated an additional R2.5 million.

This triple contribution appears to technically elevate the potential annual donation from the UMK construction to R45 million, being R15 million from every of Chancellor House, UMK and MST.

Mogopodi Mokoena, the managing director of Chancellor House and chair of the UMK board, mentioned that there’s nothing untoward about this:

“We have always been transparent regarding our donations which are board decisions, as are the distribution of dividends. Once a dividend is declared the shareholders can disseminate as they see fit.”

“We are satisfied that we comply with the PPFA.”

The ANC didn’t reply to a request for remark.

The get together has different massive benefactors together with Batho Batho, a belief with ANC roots, which owns 46% of Thebe Investments, which in flip has minority stakes in Shell’s downstream operations in South Africa in addition to Seriti, a significant coal provider to Eskom.

Batho Batho donated R15 million to the ANC too however given the triple donation from Chancellor House, UMK and MST the manganese mine is arguably the most important single supply of declared funding for the governing get together.

This makes the security of the mine from US sanctions essential however on the similar time implies that the connection with a supposed Kremlin insider is essential to get together funds.

Graphic by amaBhungane

Who’s the boss?

Mokoena claims that Vekselberg’s involvement is even lower than NAMI’s 49% shareholding implies.

This means that the UMK has nothing to concern from the “owning or controlling” set off for US sanctions.

“Mr Vekselberg is the only shareholder defined as a Specially Designated National (SDN) under current US, EU and UK sanctions. He does not own any direct interest in UMK and is an economic beneficiary of a trust that owns less than 25% of UMK. His personal sanctions therefore do not affect UMK’s operations. Except for Mr Vekselberg, none of the other beneficial owners of MST and NAMI have been defined as SDNs or are subject to sanctions by the US, EU, or UK.”

The full shareholding construction of NAMI is nevertheless an opaque and shifting knot, reflecting efforts to keep away from the sanctions.

NAMI owns 49% of UMK.

NAMI is in flip wholly owned by a Cyprus firm referred to as Mineral Mining Consulting (MMC).

MMC has three shareholders. The greatest one with 48,8% is Renova Innovation Technologies within the Bahamas, a Vekselberg firm. If Mokoena’s declare is true then that is the one publicity Vekselberg has to UMK.

“UMK has never been majority owned or controlled by Renova and NAMI itself is not controlled by Renova since re-structuring in 2018,” mentioned Mokoena.

Cyprus paperwork present {that a} reconfiguration of NAMI’s shareholding truly solely took place in February 2020. It resulted within the Cyprus firm being 48.8% owned by Vekselberg – exactly what is important to keep away from sanctions at that stage.

Two different Cypriot shareholders, A.B.C. Grandeservus and Tromata Consultants now personal 36% and 15% respectively.

Grandeservus is an opaque company administrator that holds belongings for shoppers. It has previously allegedly held different belongings on behalf of Vekselberg, in line with a 2019 ruling by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court within the British Virgin Islands.

The shareholding of Tromata is unknown.

It seems at the least believable that Vekselberg owns shares by completely different automobiles which can help him to evade sanctions in opposition to NAMI.

This would nevertheless contradict Mokoena’s solutions to amaBhungane across the possession of MMC.

Asked about different shareholders behind NAMI, Mokoena mentioned “we unfortunately are unable to disclose further information as this is private and confidential”.

There is one significantly mysterious entity that made a short lived look within the share registry of NAMI.

In 2014 MMC offered 5% of NAMI, which holds half of UMK, to an in any other case opaque firm referred to as Sentelo Investments for $1.

In 2016 MMC purchased again the identical shares for $2.7 million or simply over R40 million on the time. The transaction makes little sense apart from to switch money to Sentelo.

According to firm information Sentelo on the time had Grandeservus as its shareholder, holding shares on behalf of unknown events.

Sentelo went into voluntary liquidation earlier than it produced monetary reviews protecting this unusual transaction.

Graphic by amaBhungane

The AmaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism is an unbiased non-profit organisation. We co-publish our investigations, that are free to entry, to information websites like News24. For extra, go to us on www.amaB.org