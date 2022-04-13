amaBhungane | Who is really behind the R2-billion Tongaat Hulett bid? | Fin24

Shareholders difficult the Tongaat takeover by the controversial Rudland household have briefly blocked the transaction whereas allegations of improper conduct are investigated.

One challenge is whether or not Simon Rudland or his proxies have a stake within the firm behind the takeover, Magister Investments.

Central to the allegations is Simon’s enterprise companion, tobacco baron Ebrahim Adamjee, and the query of whether or not he secretly acted in live performance with Magister.

It has emerged that Magister Investments, the obscure Mauritian firm planning to take management of Tongaat, has a 41% thriller shareholder which has solely been recognized as “family” of the general public face of the controversial deal – Zimbabwean businessman Hamish Rudland.

This comes amid considerations that Hamish’s older brother Simon is likely to be concerned within the bid – or that Simon’s Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation, which faces persistent allegations of involvement in illicit tobacco buying and selling, could possibly be funding or backstopping it.

Gold Leaf denies these allegations, on which amaBhungane reported here.

Adding to question-marks about Simon is circumstantial proof suggesting he could have hyperlinks into South Africa’s shady world of gold buying and selling, additionally as beforehand reported by amaBhungane.

AmaBhungane has confirmed by way of Gold Leaf’s lawyer that the enterprise was included in a collection of raids performed by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) final week by way of its syndicated tax and customs crime division, although it’s not clear precisely why Gold Leaf was focused.

Association with Gold Leaf and Simon Rudland might subsequently maintain tangible reputational and monetary dangers for Tongaat.

Up to now, each Hamish Rudland and Tongaat have been at pains to stress the brothers “have pursued their own business trajectories and Hamish has no involvement in Simon’s tobacco businesses”.

Hamish, in a response to earlier amaBhungane questions, additionally explicitly asserted Gold Leaf didn’t “have anything to do with the transaction between Magister and Tongaat”.

Now it seems that Magister has not been utterly candid about its shareholding.

In the round ready for the transaction, the impression was on condition that the entire shares in Magister have been held for the good thing about Hamish, his spouse and youngsters.

But new disclosures extracted by shareholders who’re difficult the takeover present that different unidentified Rudland members of the family successfully management 41% of Magister.

In addition to elevating the query whether or not Simon someway sits behind Magister, the brand new data additionally provides to suspicions that Simon’s companion in Gold Leaf, Ebrahim Adamjee, might have coordinated with Magister to push by way of the Tongaat deal by shopping for up shares earlier than shareholders voted on the transaction.

Takeover rules preclude shareholders that aren’t “independent” from voting on the kind of decision that underpins the Tongaat transaction – a waiver of sure minority rights.

The events have denied they acted in live performance in any manner – which might have been illegal in these circumstances.

However, new paperwork present that Tongaat chief govt Gavin Hudson had last-minute considerations in regards to the Adamjees’ “independence” and, fearing a problem to the deal, personally intervened to cease the Adamjee pursuits from voting in favour of the transaction.

Perhaps tellingly, Tongaat’s Hudson seemingly achieved this by writing to Magister as a substitute of the Adamjees themselves.

These and different new particulars across the deal are contained in submissions and counter-submissions made to the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) by Magister and Tongaat on the one facet – and, on the opposite, a consortium of minority shareholders who’re fiercely against the transaction.

The opposition group, led by Artemis Properties, personal a collective 11% of Tongaat.

Tongaat administration have enthusiastically endorsed Magister as a white knight that may inject money and scale back the sugar group’s large debt burden.

The transaction with Magister was first introduced in November and accredited at a common assembly of shareholders in January regardless of resistance from the Artemis group.

Concerns about entering into mattress with disreputable new controlling shareholders apart, the deal is taken into account prejudicial to current shareholders for 2 causes.

Firstly, as a result of the issuing of recent shares to Magister will considerably dilute the worth of the present shares.

Secondly, as a result of the Magister provide is contingent on a waiver of minority rights, that means that Magister is not going to need to make a compulsory provide to purchase out minority shareholders.

Because the passing of management with out affording minorities an opportunity to get out is a prejudicial step, this waiver requires the approval of the unbiased holders of greater than 50% of the issued shares.

No shareholder to whom the customer is a “related or interrelated person, or person acting in concert with any of them” could participate in that vote, as a result of they aren’t thought of “independent”

In January the TRP, a authorities company that oversees massive company transactions, accredited the waiver and takeover.

The aggrieved shareholders soldiered on, making an attempt to dam the deal by way of an attraction to the TRP’s Takeover Special Committee (TSC).

On 11 March 2022, the date which TSC was scheduled to ship its ruling, the Artemis group efficiently petitioned the TSC to re-open the proceedings so they might make extra submissions on the function of the Adamjees.

On 18 March the TSC delivered its verdict, dismissing a lot of the Artemis group’s objections, however ordering an investigation into one key declare regarding Adamjee and one other Tongaat shareholder, Betelgeux, which his son Aadil is alleged to regulate.

The laws supplies {that a} waiver vote by unbiased shareholders can be rendered void if any share acquisitions have been made by Magister “or by any of their respective concert parties” within the time between the transaction announcement and date of the waiver.

Artemis alleges that is what occurred.

In its ruling the TSC said, “The applicants [Artemis] allege that Adamjee is an interrelated party with Magister and that Betelgeux is “in all probability” an interrelated party with Magister, through Adamjee. The applicants also assert that Adamjee and Betelgeux are or “possible” concert parties as the term is defined in the Companies Act.”

The TSC famous that Magister and Tongaat denied these claims, however dominated they have been severe sufficient to warrant additional inquiry: “The TSC views the alleged transgressions in a very serious light. The TSC is of the firm view that these allegations must be investigated extensively and fully to get to the bottom of this issue.”

Tongaat has confirmed that this places the transaction on maintain: “Tongaat Hulett will not proceed with the transaction in its current format until the TRP investigation has been concluded and this condition precedent has been fulfilled, together with the other required approvals, namely Competition Commission approvals in Mozambique and Zimbabwe.”

Magister, Tongaat and the Adamjees should still refute the claims by the Artemis group. They have till 14 April to ship their variations to the TRP inspector appointed to analyze the allegations.

But who’s Magister actually?

When the deal was introduced it was strongly implied within the round launched by Tongaat that Magister had just one useful proprietor:

“Magister has advised that it is controlled by Mauritian International Trust Company Limited as Trustee of the Casa Trust, a trust operating for the benefit of Hamish Rudland, his wife, and their children”.

This accorded with Hamish Rudland being the general public face of the deal and the repeated insistence that his controversial brother Simon and his tobacco empire don’t have anything to do with it.

In its submission to the TSC, Magister repeated the purpose a lot of instances:

“Although Simon and Hamish are brothers, they have pursued their own business interests over the past 20 years, following their initial beginnings together in the transport industry in the 1990s.

“…Simon and Hamish have pursued their very own enterprise trajectories and Hamish has no involvement in Simon’s tobacco companies.”

Magister in its submission, however, also revealed that Hamish’s Casa Trust in fact only accounts for 58.67% of its shares.

According to Magister’s submission the balance is owned by other, unidentified, members of the Rudland clan:

“Family members of Hamish, and/or trusts working for the only real and unique advantage of members of the family of Hamish, are the useful house owners of the opposite 41.33% of the issued securities in Magister.”

Magister nonetheless insists that it is still the Casa Trust that “controls (to the exclusion of all different individuals) Magister”.

Mysteriously, given its apparent desire to quash concerns that Simon is involved, Magister shot down the Artemis group’s request for further clarity in an exchange of lawyers’ letters in February.

“Our shopper is unaware of any authorized foundation which entitles your shopper to request our shoppers securities register. In the circumstances, our shopper is not going to be disclosing its securities register to your shopper … It is obvious that your shopper is on a fishing expedition in an try to bolster its Appeal towards Tongaat and our shopper, which is devoid of any benefit,” Magister’s representatives Alex Peral and Charles Ancer from Fluxmans wrote.

The fact that other unknown Rudlands are backing the deal compounds the mystery of how the obscure Magister, with few known investments of substance, mustered R2 billion to buy Tongaat shares.

Long before the deal was announced the Rudlands already sank roughly R120 million into Tongaat shares, again allegedly without the involvement of Simon.

In March and April last year a United Arab Emirates company called Braemar, allegedly wholly owned by Hamish and Simon’s mother Adrienne, bought just shy of 10% of the sugar group.

This already made the Rudlands the largest single shareholders in Tongaat, but since only independent shareholders can vote for a takeover, this could not help them push through the Magister deal.

Enter the Adamjees

The TSC rejected a number of technical grounds on which the Artemis group had challenged the approval given to the Magister transaction.

What remains is the allegation that Magister acted “in live performance” with a South African business family deeply entwined with the Rudlands – the Adamjees.

The background to this is that Ebrahim Adamjee – as well as an apparently Adamjee-owned company called Betelgeux Investments – bought up significant amounts of Tongaat shares right after the transaction was announced – but before the vote to approve it.

Betelgeux shares an address in Linbro Park with Adamjee. Share certificates show that Adamjee Group Enterprise is the sole shareholder of Betelgeux and the directors of Adamjee Group are Aadil and Sahair Adamjee – Ebrahim’s son and wife respectively.

Adamjee and Betelgeux bought up just under 5% of Tongaat, making them by far the largest traders in Tongaat shares in this period.

Conspicuously, they together bought exactly 4.95% of Tongaat while 5% is the threshold for related parties being legally obliged to report their collective share acquisitions.

Recall that Ebrahim Adamjee is Simon Rudland’s partner in Gold Leaf.

At the TSC the Artemis group argued that, legally speaking, “Mr Adamjee is an interrelated occasion with Magister and that Betelgeux might be an interrelated occasion with Magister”.

The legal effect would, Artemis argues, be to immediately nullify the waiver Magister had gotten and likely sink the whole deal.

In its ruling on 18 March, the TSC referred this one issue back to the TRP for investigation.

There is at least one compelling piece of evidence suggesting a coordinated attempt to ensure the deal went through.

‘Google search’

On Saturday 15 January, three days before shareholders had to vote on the deal, Tongaat chief executive Gavin Hudson sent an “pressing” letter to Hamish Rudland.

In it he seemingly asked Magister to instruct the Adamjees to withdraw the voting instructions in favour of the waiver they had already lodged because it could endanger the deal.

“With reference to our dialog earlier, it has come to our consideration that the next share purchases have lately been made … and that these events have submitted voting directions for the final assembly to held subsequent Tuesday,” Hudson said in reference to Adamjee and Betelgeux’s purchases.

“… We have famous from a Google search that members of the Adamjee household have relationships with sure members of the Rudland household.”

“If the events referred to above vote on the decision and will not be unbiased, it will create a threat of objections being raised with the Takeover Regulation Panel on the validity of the decision. We reiterate on this regard that the query as to “independence” is a matter of (doubtlessly complicated) authorized interpretation dependant (sic) on the precise circumstances, and {that a} conservative strategy must be adopted in order to not threat the integrity of the decision.”

“In gentle of the above, we strongly advocate that the events referred to above amend their voting directions in order that they don’t vote on extraordinary decision no 1.”

Hudson directing this plea to Magister instead of Adamjee and Betelgeux seems to indicate he believed Magister could instruct these supposedly independent parties how to vote.

Hudson also feared that the Adamjee share purchases might force a related-party declaration.

“Finally, our advisors have requested that we ship a reminder of the provisions of part 122 of the Companies Act which requires an individual to inform THL if that particular person and associated and interrelated individuals and live performance events purchase a useful curiosity in securities leading to them holding in whole a useful curiosity of 5%.”

In other words, Hudson was warning Magister that the Adamjees were close to having to declare their share purchases – and declare whether they are related to Magister.

Despite Hudson’s apparent assumptions, Magister’s lawyers wrote back that:

“Mr Adamjee has no relationship with Magister … Magister has no information of Mr Adamjee buying shares in THL; and … Magister has neither information nor affect over the share transacting and voting choices made by Adamjee and his associates.”

Nonetheless, Adamjee and Betelgeux both changed their voting instructions in the next two days.

“As a matter of truth, Adamjee and Betelgeux abstained from voting on the related decision,” Tongaat said in its submission to the TRP.

Looking for more hidden hands

There are now questions marks hanging over a number of parties involved in the Tongaat deal and the ongoing investigation by the TRP could still flush out more hidden hands.

In a new submission to the TRP investigator the Artemis group has called on the TRP inspector, Zano Nduli, to procure the share registries of a list of involved parties that might show involvement of Simon and the Adamjees.

This includes unveiling the mystery owner of 41.33% of its shares and establishing for certain that Hamish’s and Simon’s mother Adrienne is really independently investing in Tongaat through Braemar in the UAE.

Apart from the Adamjees, there were however also a number of other mysterious buyers of Tongaat shares between the November announcement and the vote in January that Artemis wants probed.

Unknown offshore investors bought 1.2% of Tongaat via corporate nominees in the same period the Adamjees bought their shares, the sugar company’s share registry shows.

The Artemis group has called on the TRP inspector to establish whether any Rudland of Adamjee were involved in these purchases.

The AmaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism is an independent non-profit organisation. We co-publish our investigations, which are free to access, to news sites like News24. For more, visit us on www.amaB.org