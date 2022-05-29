Aman Gupta joins daughter in My money don’t jiggle jiggle dance trend. Watch

If you’re a common person of Instagram, it’s possible you’ll concentrate on the My cash do not jiggle jiggle trend that has taken over the social media platform. Many, together with Madhuri Dixit, has taken half on this problem and aced it. Now it’s Aman Gupta’s flip and he took half within the pattern after his daughter requested him to. There is an opportunity that the candy video will make you say aww.

The video is posted on the Instagram pages of Aman Gupta and his daughter Adaa Gupta. The lady’s Insta bio says she is the “Daughter of the most amazing momPriya Dagar and celebrity Aman Gupta.”

The video is posted with the caption, “When Adaa wants you to do something that’s tending, I can’t say no anyways to her…”. The video reveals Gupta and his daughter standing towards a picturesque backdrop. We received’t give away something extra, so check out the candy video:

The video has been posted about two hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has additionally collected greater than 49,000 likes and the numbers are shortly rising. The put up has additionally prompted individuals to share numerous feedback.

“Super cute.. adaa is a star. .. she is making you look good too,” wrote an Instagram person. “Coolest Daddy-Daughter Duo!! Love you both,” expressed one other. “You are awesome,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?