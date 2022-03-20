Amarilla’s Goal Helps Minnesota United Beat Earthquakes, 1-0

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Luis Amarilla scored a pivotal purpose in Minnesota United’s 1-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

Amarilla’s game-winner got here within the thirty second minute to safe the win for United (2-0-2).

United outshot the Earthquakes (0-3-1) 14-5, with six pictures on purpose to zero for the Earthquakes.

JT Marcinkowski saved 5 of the six pictures he confronted for the Earthquakes.

Both groups subsequent play Saturday. United hosts the Seattle Sounders and the Earthquakes host Austin.

