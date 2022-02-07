Amazon employees salary cap hiked to $350,000 from just $160,000

Amazon staff wage is greater than doubling to $350,000 from $160,000, the corporate mentioned Monday.

“This past year has seen a particularly competitive labor market, and in doing a thorough analysis of various options, weighing the economics of our business and the need to remain competitive for attracting and retaining top talent, we decided to make meaningfully bigger increases to our compensation levels than we do in a typical year,” mentioned the memo, obtained by Bloomberg.

Amazon additionally mentioned it was growing the compensation ranges of most jobs globally and is altering the timing of inventory awards to align with promotions.

Big employers have been struggling to rent and retain the individuals they want within the age of the “Great Resignation.” Media studies point out the turnover charge inside Amazon has reached disaster ranges, and a document 50 vice presidents departed final yr.

Amazon’s wage hike was reported earlier by Insider.

The enhance in Amazon salaries coincides with heavy spending on the corporate’s logistics operation, together with an enormous hiring binge for its warehouses. The firm reported a powerful fourth quarter on Thursday, when it additionally introduced it was growing the worth of an annual Amazon Prime membership, which incorporates transport reductions and different perks, by $20 to $139.