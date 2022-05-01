Amazon ends COVID-19 paid leave for US workers

Giant on-line retailer Amazon.com Inc will finish its paid time-off coverage for workers with COVID-19 from May 2, the corporate instructed US-based workers on Saturday.

The change follows the provision of COVID-19 vaccines and revised steerage from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it stated.

The US-based workers will now get 5 days of excused, unpaid go away following a confirmed COVID-19 analysis, Amazon instructed staff in a message it offered to Reuters.

“We can continue to safely adjust to our pre-COVID policies,” the corporate stated, citing the sustained easing of the pandemic, the provision of vaccines and coverings, and up to date public well being steerage.

The adjustments come amid a stream of challenges for Amazon after a current effort to unionize some warehouses. In April, staff at its warehouse in New York City voted to kind the primary union.

On Saturday, Amazon stated it’s halting site-wide notifications of optimistic circumstances in amenities, except required by regulation, in addition to efforts to encourage vaccination.

In January, Amazon trimmed paid go away for staff with the virus to 1 week, or as much as 40 hours. Before that, they bought two weeks of paid break day for COVID-19.

