Amazon is raising the price of annual Prime memberships to $139

(CNN) — Amazon is elevating the worth of its annual Prime subscriptions from $119 to $139 per yr within the United States, the corporate introduced together with its earnings report Thursday. The value of a month-to-month subscription will even improve from $12.99 to $14.99.

The firm stated it’s rising the worth due to “expanded Prime membership benefits,” comparable to added Prime Video content material and expanded free same-day delivery, as nicely to compensate for the rising prices of labor and transportation in its distribution community. The transfer comes as costs for almost all the things — from meals to vitality — have gone up in latest months. Amazon’s world workforce has doubled over the previous two years, to 1.6 million workers, and the corporate additionally stated final yr that it had elevated wages for 1000’s of staff.

READ MORE: Ford UAW Workers To Receive Average $7,377 Profit-Sharing Checks

The firm final raised costs for Prime in 2018, when it bumped the annual membership up from $99. The newest value hike represents a 17% improve.

The change will go into impact on February 18 for brand new Prime members and after March 25 for present members.

The Prime value hike wasn’t the one main information within the report. The firm’s earnings additionally doubled throughout the December-end quarter, to $14.3 billion, blowing previous Wall Street analyst expectations. The enormous leap in revenue was due largely to the corporate’s accounting for its funding in electrical car firm Rivian Automotive, which had a large IPO in November.

READ MORE: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Opening First Michigan Restaurant In East Lansing

And whereas the corporate posted working losses in each its North America and worldwide e-commerce enterprise, its greatest revenue driver, Amazon Web Services, reported an almost 49% improve in working earnings, to $5.3 billion. AWS additionally added extra income year-over-year than in every other quarter in its historical past, Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky stated on a name with analysts Thursday.

Overall gross sales from the quarter have been up greater than 9% from the year-ago quarter, to $137.4 billion, simply shy of the $137.6 billion analysts had forecast.

Amazon shares jumped as a lot as 17% in after-hours buying and selling following the report Thursday.

Despite the constructive preliminary investor response, some analysts famous that Amazon faces an uphill battle within the coming quarters, because it combats rising prices and laps a interval wherein folks could have been extra reliant on on-line procuring earlier than Covid-19 vaccines have been extensively out there. The firm forecasted web gross sales progress of between 3% and eight% for the primary quarter of 2022, an enormous decline from the practically 44% progress in gross sales it posted throughout the identical interval a yr earlier.

MORE NEWS: Detroit House Of Comedy Opening In The District Detroit This Summer

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.