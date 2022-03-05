Amazon Providing Free Tuition For Hourly Workers At 4 Michigan Colleges

(CBS Detroit) — Amazon is offering free tuition at 4 Michigan universities to its hourly staff.

The firm says the initiative, which incorporates free tuition at greater than 140 faculties throughout the nation, is thru its profession alternative partnerships.

READ MORE: Coming To An End: Enjoy The Last Weekend Of Ice Skating This Season At Campus Martius

The colleges in Michigan partnering with Amazon are Eastern Michigan University, Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Valley State University and Henry Ford College.

READ MORE: Michigan AG Nessel Joins Nationwide Tik Tok Investigation

The firm say staff are eligible after 90 days of employment. They can take part yearly they work at Amazon.

MORE NEWS: Michigan State University Lifting Mask Mandate In Some Indoor Settings

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.