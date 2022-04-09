Amazon seeks to overturn union win, says vote was tainted

Amazon is looking for to overturn the historic union victory at one in every of its New York City warehouses, arguing in a authorized submitting Friday that union organizers and the National Labor Relations Board acted in a method that tainted the outcomes. It now needs to redo the election.

The e-commerce large listed 25 objections within the submitting obtained by The Associated Press, accusing organizers with the nascent Amazon Labor Union of intimidating staff to vote for the union, a declare an lawyer representing the group has referred to as “patently absurd.”

“The employees have spoken,” Eric Milner, the lawyer, mentioned in a press release Thursday after Amazon’s preliminary deliberate objections had been made public in one other authorized submitting.

“Amazon is choosing to ignore that, and instead engage in stalling tactics to avoid the inevitable — coming to the bargaining table and negotiating for a contract” on behalf of the employees, he mentioned.

Warehouse staff in Staten Island solid 2,654 votes — or about 55% — in favor of a union, giving the fledgling group sufficient help to tug off a victory final Friday.

In one objection, Amazon mentioned organizers “intentionally created hostile confrontations in front of eligible voters,” by interrupting the obligatory conferences the corporate held to influence its staff to reject the union drive. In a submitting launched earlier this month, the corporate disclosed it spent about $4.2 million final yr on labor consultants.

In one other objection, Amazon focused organizers’ distribution of hashish to staff, saying the labor board “cannot condone such a practice as a legitimate method of obtaining support for a labor organization.” New York legalized the recreational use of marijuana last year for those over 21. Milner, the attorney representing the union, said Amazon is grasping at straws.

Distributing cannabis “is no different than distributing free t-shirts and it certainly did not act to interfere with the election,” he said.

The company also accused organizers of improperly polling workers.

The retailer had initially signaled it planned to challenge the election results because of a lawsuit the NLRB filed in March, in which the board sought to force Amazon to reinstate a fired employee who was involved in the union drive.

Amazon pointed to the lawsuit in one of its objections filed Friday, saying the regional NLRB office that brought the suit “failed to protect the integrity and neutrality of its procedures,” and had created an impression of help for the union by looking for reinstatement for the previous worker, Gerald Bryson.

“Based on the evidence we’ve seen so far, as set out in our objections, we believe that the actions of the NLRB and the ALU improperly suppressed and influenced the vote, and we think the election should be conducted again so that a fair and broadly representative vote can be had,” Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, said in a statement Friday.

Bryson was fired in the early days of the pandemic after leading a protest calling for the company to do more to protect workers against COVID-19. While off the job during the protest, Bryson got into a dispute with another worker and was later fired for violating Amazon’s vulgar-language policy, according to his attorney Frank Kearl.

The NLRB did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its spokesperson, Kayla Blado, previously said the independent agency is authorized by Congress to enforce the National Labor Relations Act.

“All NLRB enforcement actions against Amazon have been consistent with that Congressional mandate,” she mentioned.

In different objections, Amazon focused how the labor company carried out the election. It mentioned the company failed to manage media presence across the voting space and did not have sufficient employees and gear, which the corporate says created lengthy traces and “discouraged many employees from voting in subsequent polling sessions.”

Meanwhile, each Amazon and the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, a union that spearheaded a separate union drive in Bessemer, Alabama, have filed objections to that election. The last end result of the union vote in Alabama continues to be up within the air with 416 excellent challenged ballots within the steadiness. Initial outcomes present the union down by 118 votes, with the vast majority of Amazon warehouse staff rejecting a bid to kind unionize.

RWDSU, which filed greater than 20 objections, mentioned in its submitting Thursday that its objections are “grounds to set the election aside.”

A listening to to evaluation the challenged ballots is predicted to start within the coming weeks.