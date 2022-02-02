Amazon to create 1,500 new apprenticeships in UK in 2022

Amazon will create 1,500 new apprenticeships within the United Kingdom in 2022, it mentioned on Wednesday, Trend reviews just about Reuters.

The web big mentioned it was providing 40 entry to degree-level apprenticeship schemes, together with new schemes within the areas of publishing, retailing, advertising, and a programme targeted on environmental, social and company governance (ESG).

Amazon mentioned it grew its everlasting UK workforce by 25,000 in 2021, taking the entire to 70,000.