Amazon to Prega News: Brands post heartwarming videos ahead of Mother’s Day 2022

Mother’s Day 2022: This is day that’s celebrated on the second Sunday of May yearly and is a big day to thank our moms for all the time being there for us. Though at the present time just isn’t celebrated universally on the identical date, India is a rustic, amongst a couple of others, that observes at the present time devoted to moms on May. And with simply in the future to go, social media platforms are full of varied posts associated to moms. In truth, there are numerous manufacturers which have additionally joined in to share commercials forward of the very special occasion.

Let’s begin with the video by Prega News that’s shared with the hashtag #SheIsImperfectlyPerfect. The video which is ready within the backdrop of the staff of an organization arising with a social media marketing campaign is just heartwarming to observe. We received’t give away an excessive amount of, so check out the superb video:

Amazon too joined in with a really particular advert. “Against the odds, the women of the all-female delivery stations of India blaze a trail for other women to follow. Owned by women, run by women, these stations provide a source of financial independence, once reserved only for the men of India,” they wrote whereas posting the Mother’s Day video on YouTube.

“Chief everything officer”, with this as their punchline, on-line firm Mylo highlighted how motherhood is a full-time job by means of their great advert. They additionally posted how moms should be appreciated.

What are your ideas on the movies specifically shared for Mother’s Day?