Amber Heard leaving court goes viral: “Moment she knew she lost the case”

A clip of Amber Heard leaving the courtroom has gone viral amid her ongoing vicious authorized battle with Johnny Depp.

The multi-million greenback defamation trial is now in its fifth week and Heard’s cross-examination got here to an finish on Tuesday (May 17) within the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard for $50 million, whereas Heard, 36, is countersuing her former husband for $100 million. The lawsuit stems from a 2018 op-ed Heard wrote for The Washington Post wherein she mentioned she was a home abuse survivor.

The piece by no means talked about Depp by identify however his authorized workforce argue the insinuation resulted in reputational injury and intensive monetary losses.

Both events have alleged that the opposite was violent in direction of them all through their marriage, which led to 2016.

Heard was questioned this week by Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, who grilled the actress about incidents when she alleged she was assaulted by Depp.

On Tuesday afternoon, Depp’s authorized workforce wrapped up its cross-examination of Heard.

As Heard was being questioned by her personal legal professional Elaine Bredehoft, Vasquez repeatedly objected to the testimony as rumour and missing proof.

Bredehoft conceded that she had no extra questions and the choose advised Heard to go and sit along with her counsel.

However, Heard was proven selecting to not sit with Bredehoft and as an alternative left the courtroom.

A clip of this second has gone viral on TikTok the place it has amassed greater than 2.5 million views on the time of writing, with creator @that1girl143 writing: “It was at this moment she knew she lost the case.”

Another remark reads: “The judge said “sit subsequent to ur legal professional” she literally walked out out the court room with the judge and jury’s still there.”

While one other particular person posted: “She was supposed to wait for the jury to leave before she stormed out.”

Elsewhere within the trial on Tuesday, Heard was accused of editing photos of her alleged injuries to make her “face look more red.”

When two footage have been introduced aspect by aspect, Heard mentioned they have been two individually taken pictures with completely different lighting. “The light is on in both of these pictures though,” Vasquez argued. Heard responded by saying one of many lights is a “vanity light.”

“Isn’t it true you just edited these photographs?” Vasquez mentioned to Heard. “And you just enhanced the saturation from one of these photos to make your face look more red.”

Heard denied each claims, stating that she has “never edited a photograph.”

The trial continues on Wednesday, May 18.

Newsweek‘s dwell weblog will convey you all the newest updates from the Circuit Court of Fairfax County, Virginia.