Amber Heard said James Franco made a late-night visit to her apartment after a fight with Johnny Depp because she ‘exhausted’ her support network

Amber Heard mentioned James Franco visited her residence after a struggle with Johnny Depp.

Heard mentioned Franco lived subsequent door and he or she wanted “as much friendship at that time as I could.”

Depp accused Heard of dishonest on him with Franco whereas the pair filmed “The Adderall Diaries.”

Amber Heard testified that actor James Franco visited her residence late at night time after a struggle with Johnny Depp as a result of she had “exhausted” her help community.

Lawyers for Johnny Depp requested Heard in regards to the late-night go to in May 2016 on Tuesday throughout Heard’s cross-examination in the ongoing defamation trial Depp filed towards his ex-wife.

“Because he was my friend and he lived next door, quite literally next door,” she mentioned of the rationale he got here to her residence that night time.

“And I quite literally exhausted my support network with my usual friends and I was happy to welcome as much friendship at that time as I could possibly get,” she continued.

Heard was then requested a few video from that night time by which Franco is laying his head on her shoulder and what interplay may have led to that.

“After seeing my face, he put his head on my shoulder,” she mentioned. “He touched the side of my face and responded to what he saw.”

Heard beforehand testified that Depp had kicked her to the ground of a non-public aircraft after he accused Heard of cheating on him with Franco whereas filming “The Adderall Diaries” earlier that 12 months.

“He was mad at me for taking a job with James Franco,” Heard mentioned of Depp’s response to the crime drama, Insider beforehand reported. “He hated, hated James Franco and was already accusing me of having a secret thing with him in my past because we had done ‘Pineapple Express’ together.”

Heard mentioned that she advised Depp of an intimate scene she’d filmed with Franco simply earlier than boarding a non-public flight with Depp. She mentioned he was upset and “didn’t sound coherent” and he or she knew “something was wrong.”

“Eventually it went from, ‘Do you have something to tell me?’ to ‘Do you wanna tell me how much you liked it? Tell me did he slip a tongue,” Heard testified.

She testified that she then bought up and walked to the entrance of the aircraft. Depp then started to throw issues at her and walked as much as her and slapped her within the face, Heard mentioned. She added that she moved as soon as extra earlier than he kicked her.

“I felt this boot in my back. He just kicked me in the back. I fell to the floor,” Heard testified. “I caught myself on the floor and felt like I was looking at the floor of the plane for what felt like a long time.”

