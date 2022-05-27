Ambition, anxiety likely to have led to 3 suicides in 12 days in Kolkata

Kolkata: Three deaths by suicide in Kolkata – of a budding tv actor on May 12, an aspiring mannequin on May 25 and one other aspiring mannequin and a good friend of the second lady on May 27 — have led veterans within the Bengali film business to imagine that the victims sank into despair for varied causes, together with skilled uncertainties and relationship woes.

All three ladies had been of their early 20s. Their our bodies had been discovered hanging.

A standard issue that binds them is that they had been born into middle-class households within the suburbs and moved to the town to pursue careers with no formal coaching. The final two ladies had tried suicide earlier as effectively, in line with their family and friends members.

In April, the actor left her dad and mom and moved to a rented residence within the Garfa space of south Kolkata together with her boyfriend, Sagnik Chakraborty, who was already married and labored at a name centre. Based on the grievance lodged by the actor’s household, the police arrested Chakraborty and charged him with homicide and monetary fraud. He was not granted bail by a metropolis courtroom on Thursday though his legal professionals pleaded that the autopsy report indicated suicide as reason for dying.

The second sufferer, the aspiring mannequin who lived with two associates in a rented residence at Nagerbazar, left a suicide notice which blamed nobody however said that she was affected by a life-threatening illness, mentioned a police officer probing the dying. Diya Das, a good friend of the mannequin, nevertheless claimed earlier than the police and the media that the 21-year-old mannequin was obsessive about a gymnasium coach from Jhargram district whom she met on Facebook.

The man instructed the media that though the mannequin needed to be in a romantic relationship, he instructed her that they might solely be associates. “She tried to take her life twice in the past. I tried to help her fight the depression caused by professional uncertainties. I am ready to cooperate with the police,” the person mentioned.

According to the police, day by day diary entries penned by the mannequin talked about that she was discovering it tough to pay her hire and the month-to-month instalment for the cellphone she lately purchased.

The third lady, who was a good friend of the second sufferer, acquired married to a businessman in November final yr and lived with him. The marriage was organized by her household. The lady tried to leap off the balcony two months in the past however her husband saved her. She got here house two days in the past to spend time together with her dad and mom and died by suicide on Friday morning.

“She was deeply depressed ever since her friend died. She kept talking of dying although she had no financial insecurity,” her mom instructed the media.

Police officers concerned within the three instances discovered that whereas the actress had earned some fame and was financially steady, the 2 fashions had been struggling to take their careers ahead and get a break in films. None of the 2 had been connected to any respected company.

Experts HT spoke to held failed aspirations as the reason for despair and blamed cellphones and social media apps as the basis of bother.

Bengali film director Subrata Sen, who launched many new faces, together with Konkona Sen Sharma in his first film in 2001, mentioned many younger women and men are sinking into despair as a result of their lofty ambitions conflict with the tough floor actuality within the business.

Sen mentioned: “I have only heard of the actress. The two models were virtually unknown. I have noticed in recent years that young people with no formal training move to Kolkata from the districts thinking it is very easy to get a break. They cannot cope with the demands of the glamour world in the city where buying a new dress for every party is viewed as normal.”

“Despite parental disapproval, many young girls come to Kolkata thinking landing leading role in movies is very easy. For many, the chase for easy money ends in depression. I advise youngsters to choose acting as a secondary option only after completing studies and building a career,” Sen added.

Well-known actor Sudip Mukherjee mentioned he met the actor for the primary time at an occasion 4 days earlier than she died.

“I do not know anything about the personal lives of these three women but I have noticed in recent years that people think that a hundred ‘like’ marks on a ‘bold’ photo or video on Instagram or Facebook ensure an instant career. Mobile phone apps provide negative exposure. With no fixed income and delinked from reality, these young people live in a complicated psychological state,” Mukherjee mentioned.

“Many youngsters are also lured into the grey industry that exists beneath the real one. I am not doing any moral policing but you can find YouTube videos where young women are made to expose in so-called promotional videos associated with a section of the hotel industry. Nobody knows how much these women are paid,” Mukherjee added.

Mumbai-based medical psychologist Anindita Roy Chowdhury feels that peer stress is a giant issue for individuals within the age group the victims belonged to and lack of bonding with members of the family complicates their lives.

“The mobile phone plays a huge role today. Young people feel that apps can make them famous overnight. Many do not hesitate to cross the line of decency. In the process, their personal lives become public. This has eroded values in our society. It is also a fact that many young girls in families from the suburbs face the pressure to earn at an early age. This pushes them into a race for easy money,” mentioned Roy Chowdhury.