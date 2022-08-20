Ambulance seen leaving Ben Affleck’s home ahead of wedding to Jennifer Lopez | Channel

An ambulance was seen leaving Ben Affleck’s Georgio dwelling on Friday in pictures obtained by The Daily Mail.

People later confirmed with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office that the ambulance arrived on the property Friday afternoon.

It was later revealed it was Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, who reportedly injured herself after falling off a dock and reducing her leg.

She was later photographed leaving the hospital in a wheelchair, whereas the couple was additionally on the scene.

Affleck paced up and down, consuming espresso and smoking a cigarette, whereas the singer wore a summer time costume along with her hair in a bun forward of the weekend’s festivities.

The accident got here simply because the couple was anticipated to begin their wedding ceremony weekend celebrations after tying the knot in Vegas final month.

While little is understood about their plans, experiences recommend the 2 will start their weekend with a rehearsal dinner, which was to happen Friday, adopted by their fundamental reception on Saturday and a braai on Sunday.

Jay Shetty is rumoured to be officiating their second ceremony.

