Ambush and reprisals in western Ethiopia kill 64 says rights body | News24

A tank allegedly from the Eritrean military is deserted alongside the highway in Dansa, southwest of Mekele in Tigray area, Ethiopia, on June 20, 2021.

53 folks had been killed in western Ethiopia in a March 2 assault.

An armed group ambushed a civilian convoy.

The incident was investigated by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission.

At least 53 folks have died in western Ethiopia after an unidentified armed group attacked a civilian convoy and its army escort in a area tormented by ethnic violence.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission mentioned on Sunday that the beforehand unreported assault occurred on March 2 in Metekel, within the Benishangul-Gumuz area. Twenty troopers and three civilians had been killed within the ambush, whereas 30 attackers died in the course of the day-long gun battle that adopted.

Eleven extra folks had been killed the next day – together with one who was burned alive – as safety forces rounded up suspects and carried out abstract killings, in response to the rights group.

The fee investigated the incident after a video posted on social media on Friday confirmed armed males, some in army uniforms, utilizing a keep on with poke a person again onto a burning pile of our bodies after he tried to flee. The authorities mentioned on Saturday it will act in opposition to the perpetrators.

According to the fee, the federal government troopers stopped a bus, pulled out eight ethnic Tigrayan civilians who had simply been launched from jail, and accused them of orchestrating the assault.

Security officers arrested and beat the boys, then they shot them, together with two males from the native Gumuz ethnic group, and burned their our bodies, the fee mentioned. Security officers instructed the fee that they discovered money and a satellite tv for pc telephone with the Tigrayan suspects.

Security forces found one other Tigrayan man hiding in a automotive, tied him up, and threw him onto the pyre, the fee mentioned, noting the presence of Ethiopian troopers and uniformed forces from the Amhara area and Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ Region.

The rights physique didn’t say which safety forces killed the civilians.

Spokesperson for the 2 areas weren’t accessible for remark. A army spokesperson and authorities spokesperson didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.

The violence in Benishangul-Gumuz, dwelling to a number of ethnic teams, is separate from the struggle in Tigray, a northern area that has been combating central authorities rule for greater than 16 months.

The United Nations has mentioned a minimum of 15 000 Tigrayan civilians had been arrested or imprisoned beneath a state of emergency declared in November and lifted final month.

