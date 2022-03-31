Ambush on militia in Ethiopia’s Oromiya region kills 26 | News24

A member of the Amhara Special Forces watches on on the border crossing with Eritrea whereas the place an Imperial Ethiopian flag waves, in Humera, Ethiopia, on November 22, 2020.

Gunmen suspected to be from Ethiopia’s Amhara area killed 26 individuals and injured 15 in an ambush on a car carrying militia in neighbouring Oromiya, native officers stated on Thursday.

Ethiopia has struggled to comprise violence in its ethnically-based areas in recent times. The Oromo are Ethiopia’s largest group and the Amhara its second, with frequent assaults on either side of their border, primarily over land.

Tuesday’s raid focused a car carrying about 100 militia members because it handed by the city of Korke in Oromiya, stated Ababu Wako, head of the East Shewa district, about 170 km southeast of the capital Addis Ababa.

Local administrator Frezer Abera stated the assailants got here in seven autos from a close-by city in Amhara.

“We are still burying those who died. This is the first time that we have seen such a well orchestrated attack in our area,” he stated.

Ababu stated that two federal policemen and one driver had been among the many lifeless. After the assault, he stated, the assailants known as Oromo militia members with a cellphone of one of many deceased to say they had been members of the Fano volunteer Amhara militia.

Fano doesn’t have a proper management construction so it was unattainable to hunt remark. A spokesman for the Amhara regional authorities didn’t reply to requests for remark.

