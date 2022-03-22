AmCham eyes to increase foreign direct investments in Azerbaijani economy
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The American
Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) plans to extend
international direct investments within the Azerbaijani economic system, AmCham
President Nargiz Nasrullayeva stated in an interview with Trend.
Nasrullayeva stated that it’s deliberate to proceed exercise within the
improvement of the enterprise setting and strengthen the dialogue
between the private and non-private sectors in Azerbaijan within the coming
years.
“Taking into consideration the truth that the event of the
non-oil sector in Azerbaijan is a precedence, we plan to work
intensively to enhance this sphere and appeal to international direct
investments to the Azerbaijani economic system,” AmCham president stated.
AmCham’s president stated that additionally it is deliberate to implement a
variety of new tasks in training, in addition to numerous tasks
for the event of small and medium-sized companies, that are
the driving force of the economic system throughout the chamber’s coverage and company
social duty.