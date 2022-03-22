AmCham eyes to increase foreign direct investments in Azerbaijani economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The American

Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) plans to extend

international direct investments within the Azerbaijani economic system, AmCham

President Nargiz Nasrullayeva stated in an interview with Trend.

Nasrullayeva stated that it’s deliberate to proceed exercise within the

improvement of the enterprise setting and strengthen the dialogue

between the private and non-private sectors in Azerbaijan within the coming

years.

“Taking into consideration the truth that the event of the

non-oil sector in Azerbaijan is a precedence, we plan to work

intensively to enhance this sphere and appeal to international direct

investments to the Azerbaijani economic system,” AmCham president stated.

AmCham’s president stated that additionally it is deliberate to implement a

variety of new tasks in training, in addition to numerous tasks

for the event of small and medium-sized companies, that are

the driving force of the economic system throughout the chamber’s coverage and company

social duty.