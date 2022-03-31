AmCham unveils number of companies with US and Azerbaijani capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31. The American Chamber

of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) right this moment represents 19 sectors of

the Azerbaijani economic system and being the main enterprise affiliation

in Azerbaijan, unites greater than 250 firms, through which

multinational companies are represented together with the US and

Azerbaijani capital, AmCham President Nargiz Nasrullayeva mentioned in

an interview with Trend.

Nasrullayeva mentioned that the diplomatic relations between the US

and Azerbaijan had been established in 1992.

“While growing, the relations between the 2 nations have

entered a brand new part and generally, the relations between

Azerbaijan and the US have lined numerous spheres over 30 years,”

AmCham president added. “Partnership has been strengthened between

the nations in economic system, vitality, safety and different spheres.”

Nasrullayeva added that on the preliminary stage of this partnership

AmCham was based in 1996, which from the primary days of its

exercise helped set up the financial ties between the companies

of the 2 nations.

“The ties are growing due to the diversification of US

vitality provide routes and particularly, the profitable

implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor challenge,” Nasrullayeva

mentioned.

AmCham president additionally pressured the fixed help of the US

for the event of oil and fuel fields in Azerbaijan and different

areas of the Caspian basin.

“Thus, Azerbaijan’s oil and fuel sources had been provided to the

European and different markets and this, in flip, makes an essential

contribution to the financial growth and international vitality

safety,” Nasrullayeva added.

She additionally added that the agricultural boards, bringing collectively

politicians and agricultural producers from the US and Azerbaijan,

had been held in Oklahoma and Illinois final years.

AmCham president mentioned that the aim of those occasions was to

set up cooperation between businessmen working within the large

agriculture-producing States of America and Azerbaijani

businessmen, to view new strategies that are used within the agricultural

sector to develop livestock, in addition to to handle medium and large

farms and improve productiveness, focus on the problems of rising

grain and legumes by utilizing fashionable strategies.

“The constructive modifications within the nation in recent times, which

allowed Azerbaijan to take greater positions in Doing Business and

Global Competitiveness Report, had been mentioned,” Nasrullayeva

added.

AmCham president pressured the method of organizing a number of

occasions inside the “Caspian Policy Center” on the initiative of an

impartial US analytical heart, devoted to the dialogue and

growth of relations between Azerbaijan and the US in commerce,

infrastructure growth and vitality partnership.