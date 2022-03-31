AmCham unveils number of companies with US and Azerbaijani capital
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31. The American Chamber
of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) right this moment represents 19 sectors of
the Azerbaijani economic system and being the main enterprise affiliation
in Azerbaijan, unites greater than 250 firms, through which
multinational companies are represented together with the US and
Azerbaijani capital, AmCham President Nargiz Nasrullayeva mentioned in
an interview with Trend.
Nasrullayeva mentioned that the diplomatic relations between the US
and Azerbaijan had been established in 1992.
“While growing, the relations between the 2 nations have
entered a brand new part and generally, the relations between
Azerbaijan and the US have lined numerous spheres over 30 years,”
AmCham president added. “Partnership has been strengthened between
the nations in economic system, vitality, safety and different spheres.”
Nasrullayeva added that on the preliminary stage of this partnership
AmCham was based in 1996, which from the primary days of its
exercise helped set up the financial ties between the companies
of the 2 nations.
“The ties are growing due to the diversification of US
vitality provide routes and particularly, the profitable
implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor challenge,” Nasrullayeva
mentioned.
AmCham president additionally pressured the fixed help of the US
for the event of oil and fuel fields in Azerbaijan and different
areas of the Caspian basin.
“Thus, Azerbaijan’s oil and fuel sources had been provided to the
European and different markets and this, in flip, makes an essential
contribution to the financial growth and international vitality
safety,” Nasrullayeva added.
She additionally added that the agricultural boards, bringing collectively
politicians and agricultural producers from the US and Azerbaijan,
had been held in Oklahoma and Illinois final years.
AmCham president mentioned that the aim of those occasions was to
set up cooperation between businessmen working within the large
agriculture-producing States of America and Azerbaijani
businessmen, to view new strategies that are used within the agricultural
sector to develop livestock, in addition to to handle medium and large
farms and improve productiveness, focus on the problems of rising
grain and legumes by utilizing fashionable strategies.
“The constructive modifications within the nation in recent times, which
allowed Azerbaijan to take greater positions in Doing Business and
Global Competitiveness Report, had been mentioned,” Nasrullayeva
added.
AmCham president pressured the method of organizing a number of
occasions inside the “Caspian Policy Center” on the initiative of an
impartial US analytical heart, devoted to the dialogue and
growth of relations between Azerbaijan and the US in commerce,
infrastructure growth and vitality partnership.