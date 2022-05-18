Amelia Kerr returns to WBBL with Brisbane Heat

New Zealand allrounder Amelia Kerr will return to Brisbane Heat for subsequent season’s WBBL after lacking final yr’s marketing campaign attributable to her break from the sport to handle her psychological well being.

Legspinner Kerr has taken 31 wickets in 30 matches for Heat with an excellent financial system fee of 5.80 and can have the ability to resume a really sturdy spin-bowling mixture with Jess Jonassen.

“We’re excited to have her back in the squad this summer and I think her experience and insights will be very valuable for the group,” Heat coach Ashley Noffke mentioned. “Our young players will really enjoy the chance to learn from her as they play alongside her.”

Kerr mentioned: “Ash and the team were in regular contact while I was having a break, and the Heat have been nothing but supportive. I kept an eye on how they went last year and so I’m looking forward to coming back to Brisbane and having some fun with the Heat girls.”

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo earlier than this yr’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand, Kerr detailed her expertise with psychological well being which got here to a head in mid-2021. It led to her lacking the tour of England in addition to the WBBL.

“It was extremely tough,” she mentioned. “It just felt so suffocating. I wasn’t sleeping at all and I think the lack of sleep obviously doesn’t help, but I just felt like I was wasting away. It felt like you were slowly drowning – that’s what it felt like.”

Kerr loved an impressive run of type heading into the World Cup and although that dripped considerably through the occasion she nonetheless scored 201 runs at 33.50 and claimed 9 wickets at 31.77 in seven matches.