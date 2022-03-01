Amelia Kerr rises on all three ranking charts, breaks into top five among allrounders

Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma amongst Indians who transfer up in girls’s rankings

New Zealand allrounder Amelia Kerr rode on her spectacular performances within the lately concluded ODI collection in opposition to India, climbing 5 locations as much as No. 17 amongst batters, whereas additionally rising 4 spots to sit down on the identical place amongst bowlers. The 21-year-old additionally broke into the highest 5 within the allrounders’ charts, the place she is now positioned at No. 4 after gaining two locations.

Kerr completed the five-match collection with 353 runs – the very best amongst each side – at a median of 117.66, together with three half-centuries and 100. That aside, she took seven wickets, notably dominating with an all-round present within the fourth ODI in Queenstown , the place she first cracked an unbeaten 68 from 33 balls earlier than grabbing 3 for 30 with the ball. All three of Kerr’s wickets within the match had come within the 18th over of India’s chase.

She adopted it up with 66 within the fifth ODI , though in a shedding trigger – New Zealand’s solely defeat within the collection.

India’s Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma had been among the many others who made notable positive aspects. While Harmanpreet received again in type with 63 within the remaining match and thus climbed up a spot to be ranked No. 20 amongst batters, Deepti’s ten wickets – probably the most by a bowler within the collection – helped her up one place to No. 12 amongst bowlers.

All three rankings proceed to be led by the Australian trio of Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen and Ellyse Perry, who sit atop amongst batters, bowlers and allrounders, respectively.