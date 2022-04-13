Amelia Kerr, Will Young named ODI Players of the Year at NZC awards

Allrounder Amelia Kerr and batter Will Young have been named ODI Players of the Year within the ladies’s and males’s classes respectively on the 2022 New Zealand Cricket awards.

While Kerr scored 171 runs and picked six wickets in six matches in 2021, she put up excellent performances within the recently-concluded Women’s World Cup the place she scored 201 runs and took 9 wickets in seven video games.

Young, who received to play simply three ODIs within the season, made his mark by scoring two centuries within the residence collection in opposition to Netherlands for which he gained the Player-of-the-Series award.

“It feels great,” Young stated. “It’s obviously a bit strange to have only played three one-dayers this season and then to win an award like this, but you’ve got to take the opportunities as they come. It was awesome that the Netherlands could come here to finish off this New Zealand home summer and I’m absolutely stoked to have won this award and wrapped up the season.”

Opening batter Devon Conway gained the Redpath Cup for batting excellence within the first-class area. Conway made an impression in his very first outing in Tests, scoring a double-century at Lord’s , and ending the season with 767 runs at 63.91 common.

The Winsor Cup for first-class bowling was awarded to quick bowler Tim Southee , who took 22 Test wickets in 5 matches in 2021, together with 6 for 43 in opposition to England at Lord’s, and 5 for 69 in opposition to India in Kanpur.

Opening batter Suzie Bates ‘ consistency within the ladies’s Super Smash and the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield for Otago earned her the Ruth Martin Cup for batting excellence. Bates was the best scorer within the Super Smash the place she scored 504 runs in 12 matches at a mean of 56 and strike fee of 115. She completed the Shield with 218 runs in six matches at 43.60 common.

“For me it was just simplifying it,” Bates stated. “I went back to what I’m good at which is hitting straight and not trying to add things to my game. Mentally trusting that what I had was good enough, just standing still and reacting – and that’s the key for anyone really. I was able to do that for periods of time and have some success and hopefully for the rest of my career I can remember that.”

Sophie Devine has been named NZ T20I participant of the 12 months for the second 12 months in a row•Getty Images

Boult picked up 23 wickets in 15 matches final 12 months, together with 13 wickets in seven video games on the 2021 T20 World Cup in October-November. This is Devine’s second consecutive NZC T20I award, after ending 2021 with 114 runs and 6 wickets in seven matches.

“T20 is a format I really enjoy, and one I’m constantly trying to adapt my game to in order to become a better bowler,” Boult stated. “It means a lot. It’s something very special to win this award and I feel really grateful to receive it.”

The Wellington pair of Kerr and Michael Bracewell have been named Super Smash Players of the Year within the ladies’s and males’s classes respectively, whereas Ross Taylor ‘s match-winning wicket in his final Test in Christchurch was voted because the fan second of the summer time.

Allrounder Kerr had an outstanding run within the T20 format too, contributing to Wellington’s title win with 346 runs and 17 wickets in 11 matches, whereas captain Bracewell’s 478 runs in ten video games – together with an unbeaten 141 off 65 balls – earned him a call-up to New Zealand males’s white-ball facet for the recently-concluded collection in opposition to Netherlands.

“For me, the focus is on just trying to enjoy my cricket,” Kerr stated. “I’d worked hard throughout that last winter so it was pleasing to go out there and perform in the season. I absolutely love playing for the Blaze, and to complete an unbeaten season was really special. I’ve also got to thank the people around me who have supported me this season.”