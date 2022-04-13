Amelia Kerr, Will Young named ODI Players of the Year at NZC awards
While Kerr scored 171 runs and picked six wickets in six matches in 2021, she put up excellent performances within the recently-concluded Women’s World Cup the place she scored 201 runs and took 9 wickets in seven video games.
“It feels great,” Young stated. “It’s obviously a bit strange to have only played three one-dayers this season and then to win an award like this, but you’ve got to take the opportunities as they come. It was awesome that the Netherlands could come here to finish off this New Zealand home summer and I’m absolutely stoked to have won this award and wrapped up the season.”
“For me it was just simplifying it,” Bates stated. “I went back to what I’m good at which is hitting straight and not trying to add things to my game. Mentally trusting that what I had was good enough, just standing still and reacting – and that’s the key for anyone really. I was able to do that for periods of time and have some success and hopefully for the rest of my career I can remember that.”
Boult picked up 23 wickets in 15 matches final 12 months, together with 13 wickets in seven video games on the 2021 T20 World Cup in October-November. This is Devine’s second consecutive NZC T20I award, after ending 2021 with 114 runs and 6 wickets in seven matches.
“T20 is a format I really enjoy, and one I’m constantly trying to adapt my game to in order to become a better bowler,” Boult stated. “It means a lot. It’s something very special to win this award and I feel really grateful to receive it.”
“For me, the focus is on just trying to enjoy my cricket,” Kerr stated. “I’d worked hard throughout that last winter so it was pleasing to go out there and perform in the season. I absolutely love playing for the Blaze, and to complete an unbeaten season was really special. I’ve also got to thank the people around me who have supported me this season.”