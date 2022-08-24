America First Rep. Matt Gaetz Decisively Fends Off Primary Opponent

America First politician Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Tuesday night time efficiently fended off a main problem from Mark Lombardo, in line with projections.

Dave Wasserman, the House editor for the Cook Political Report, said late Tuesday night time that Gaetz defeated his main opponent Lombardo in Florida’s first congressional district.

In response to the projected victory, Gaetz stated, “Thank you Northwest Florida!”

Thank you Northwest Florida! https://t.co/95EwxMnExB — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) August 24, 2022

Gaetz has been a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump’s America First imaginative and prescient, particularly with regard to his advocacy for a noninterventionist overseas coverage.

In truth, it was help for the America First imaginative and prescient that led him and different House conservatives to spar with then-House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Gaetz stated that he felt moved to name to take away Cheney because the House GOP Conference chair after she supported Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) main opponent.

The Florida conservative even traveled to Wyoming to help the ouster of Cheney from Congress. During a rally in late January, Gaetz stated that Cheney has solely achieved two issues in Congress: “frustrate the agenda of President Trump and sell out to the forever war machine.”

Conservatives, together with Gaetz, have criticized Cheney for pushing an modification to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that may make it more durable for Trump to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

“A nation that sends its best to go fight in the worst places in the world should not send its worst to be representatives in the United States Congress,” the congressman stated in Wyoming.

The Florida conservative has additionally advocated for modifications to authorized immigration. He elaborated in an interview with Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle:

It’s the authorized immigration the place you now have a system the place we inform these younger individuals go get your STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Math] diploma, go discover ways to code [software], after which they do this — they accrue large quantities of faculty debt — after which we usher in anyone from India who is ready to do the job for $50,000 or $60,000 bucks a yr on some work visa. Big tech scoops all these up and it deprives a variety of Americans of jobs. So now we have to consider immigration, not simply on the damaged border. I feel that’s nearly like a really Boomer strategy to the broader immigration problem now we have that informs on each authorized and unlawful immigration.

He contended that ignoring the prices of authorized immigration is a “boomer approach.”

Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News