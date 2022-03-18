American among civilians killed in Russian attack in Ukraine

An American man was killed in a Russian assault on the northern Ukrainian metropolis of Chernihiv, the place he was searching for medical remedy for his associate.

The loss of life of Jim Hill, of Diggs, Idaho, was reported Thursday by his sister. In a Facebook submit, she mentioned he was ready in a bread line with a number of different folks after they have been gunned down by Russian navy snipers. Ukrainian officers reported that 10 folks have been killed Wednesday in Chernihiv whereas standing within the bread line.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the loss of life of an American throughout a press convention Thursday.

Chernihiv police and the U.S. State Department additionally confirmed the loss of life of an American however didn’t determine him. Hill was not less than the second U.S. citizen to be killed within the battle

“My brother Jimmy Hill was killed yesterday in Chernihiv, Ukraine. He was waiting in a bread line with several other people when they were gunned down” by Russian navy forces, his sister, Cheryl Hill Gordon, wrote on Facebook. “His body was found in the street by the local police.”

In poignant posts on Facebook within the weeks earlier than his loss of life, Hill described “indiscriminate bombing” in a metropolis underneath siege and joked about wanting to look “feeble-minded” if captured by the Russians.

Under a photograph of himself he wrote on March 8: “me unshaven for 10 days. I am actually trying to look as old and feeble-minded (not hard) as possible in case they catch me. I am working on my Rainman accent ‘Oh Boy’…”

Hill, a local of Eveleth, Minnesota, who was residing in Driggs, Idaho, recognized himself as a lecturer at universities in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, and Warsaw, Poland. He mentioned he was in Chernihiv along with his associate for her to obtain medical remedy.

“We are staying on 3rd floor in Hospital. Most patients in basement bomb shelter. But cold down there and no internet,” he wrote on Feb. 26, two days after the invasion started.

Four days later, he mentioned: “Nobody in Chernihiv is safe. Indiscriminate bombing. … Ukrainian forces hold city but are surrounded. It’s a siege here. Nobody in. Nobody out.”

At least 53 folks had been delivered to morgues over the previous 24 hours, killed throughout heavy Russian air assaults and floor hearth in Chernihiv, the native governor, Viacheslav Chaus, advised Ukrainian TV on Thursday.