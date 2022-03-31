American Astronaut Returns To Earth On Russian Spacecraft Amid Ukraine Tensions

For US astronaut Vande Hei, it ended a US record-breaking keep in area.

In a uncommon signal of cooperation between the U.S. and Russia, astronauts from each international locations parachute-landed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday after a visit again to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS).

The capsule carrying NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, accomplished a parachute-assisted touchdown a number of hours after undocking from the ISS. This homeward journey for the trio comes after the US & Russia have clashed lately over Russia’s ongoing army invasion of Ukraine.

For U.S. astronaut Vande Hei, it ended a U.S. record-breaking keep in area. He was in area for 355 days, breaking the earlier file of 340 days set by Scott Kelly in 2016.

“Mark’s mission is not only record-breaking, but also paving the way for future human explorers on the Moon, Mars, and beyond,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson mentioned in a press release. “NASA and the nation are proud to welcome Mark home and grateful for his incredible contributions throughout his year-long stay on the International Space Station,” Nelson added.

Despite escalating tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Vladimir Putin’s battle with Ukraine, Vande Hei’s return adopted customary procedures. A small NASA crew of medical doctors and different workers was available for the landing and deliberate to return instantly to Houston with the 55-year-old astronaut.

NASA says the 2 international locations are persevering with to cooperate on the ISS, though Dmitry Rogozin, the pinnacle of Russia’s area company Roscosmos, posted a sequence of indignant tweets shortly after the invasion of Ukraine, suggesting Russia may abandon the ISS and let it plummet again to Earth. He had additionally shared a video displaying Russian cosmonauts abandoning Vande Hei on the ISS.

Also in a handover ceremony Tuesday earlier than departing the orbital outpost, Russian cosmonaut Shkaplerov, who commanded the ISS crew, embraced his fellow astronauts as “my space brothers and space sister” and mentioned “People have problems on Earth. On orbit we are one crew.”

