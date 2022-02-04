American Behind Carlos Ghosn Escape Is Ailing in Japanese Prison, Lawyers Say

After fleeing felony prices in Tokyo two years in the past, the previous Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn waged a public marketing campaign attacking the Japanese justice system, arguing that circumstances within the nation’s prisons had been designed to “lead you to despair.”

Now, Michael Taylor, the American who engineered Mr. Ghosn’s dramatic escape, is experiencing these harsh circumstances for himself, his authorized group says because it campaigns to have him returned to the United States.

Mr. Taylor, the previous Green Beret who spirited Mr. Ghosn out of Japan in a speaker field, has suffered frostbite due to a scarcity of heating at Fuchu Prison in suburban Tokyo, the place he’s serving a two-year sentence, his legal professionals say.

Mr. Taylor, 61, and his son, Peter, 28, who aided the escape, pleaded responsible in June in a Tokyo courtroom after having been arrested within the United States and extradited. They at the moment are awaiting approval from the Japanese authorities as they search to serve the remainder of their sentences in an American jail.