American dream alive: NRL revive talks for 2023 Los Angeles season opener
The NRL has revived talks about staging an historic premiership recreation within the United States subsequent yr, which may see Manly tackle South Sydney to open the 2023 season.
Sources with data of discussions instructed the Herald that Sea Eagles proprietor Scott Penn has been pushing the NRL to reopen discussions to play a recreation in Los Angeles – plans which previously fell through when the governing physique tried to make it work for the 2019 season.
The NRL plans to make use of the Hollywood pulling energy of Manly fan Hugh Jackman and South Sydney proprietor Russell Crowe to promote the sport to an American market.
The main distinction this time round is the truth that the United States authorities has since legalised sports activities wagering in a number of states, offering the NRL a possible $20m-a-year windfall to underwrite the enterprise.
While the NFL staged the Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals at Los Angeles’ new Sofi Stadium in February, the almost certainly venue to host an NRL match could be the Banc of California Stadium – the house of Major League Soccer staff Los Angeles FC.
The 22,000-seat stadium, which has beforehand hosted Rugby Sevens tournaments, is 4 years previous and is constructed subsequent to the University of Southern California. It is scheduled to host males’s and ladies’s soccer matches when Los Angeles hosts the 2028 Olympics.
The ’spherical zero’ recreation would almost certainly be performed every week earlier than the remainder of the competitors begins, permitting the 2 groups time to journey again and recuperate in time for his or her respective spherical two fixtures.
Time distinction means the sport is prone to be performed on a Saturday evening on the west coast of the US, permitting for a Sunday afternoon exhibiting in Australia. The idea beforehand had the backing of host broadcasters Nine — the publishers of this masthead — and Fox Sports.