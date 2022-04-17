American dream alive: NRL revive talks for 2023 Los Angeles season opener

The NRL has revived talks about staging an historic premiership recreation within the United States subsequent yr, which may see Manly tackle South Sydney to open the 2023 season.

Sources with data of discussions instructed the Herald that Sea Eagles proprietor Scott Penn has been pushing the NRL to reopen discussions to play a recreation in Los Angeles – plans which previously fell through when the governing physique tried to make it work for the 2019 season.

The NRL plans to make use of the Hollywood pulling energy of Manly fan Hugh Jackman and South Sydney proprietor Russell Crowe to promote the sport to an American market.

The main distinction this time round is the truth that the United States authorities has since legalised sports activities wagering in a number of states, offering the NRL a possible $20m-a-year windfall to underwrite the enterprise.