American general in Egypt for talks after US cuts military aid

A high US basic emphasised “very robust” army help to Egypt as he flew into Cairo on Wednesday within the wake of a choice by President Joe Biden administration’s to chop $130 million in army assist to the nation over human rights considerations.

The uncommon US censure of a geostrategic ally that controls the Suez Canal adopted Egypt’s failure to deal with particular human rights-related circumstances, which have by no means been publicly detailed by Washington. Activists have stated these US circumstances included the discharge of individuals seen as political prisoners.

General Frank McKenzie, who as head of US Central Command is the highest American army commander within the Middle East area, underscored rights considerations in feedback to reporters shortly earlier than touchdown. McKenzie additionally harassed that the lower in army help introduced on Jan. 28 didn’t symbolize a big a part of the $1.3 billion allotted by the US for Egypt.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Compared to the amount of other money that’s in play, it’s a very small amount. But I think it’s intended to be a signal,” McKenzie stated.

“We still have a very robust weapons program with Egypt and we’re still very heavily engaged with them,” McKenzie added.

McKenzie, who’s probably the most senior US official to go to Cairo since Washington introduced the help lower, doesn’t plan to shrink back from America’s human rights considerations in talks with Egypt.

“At the (military) level, we need to be honest with each other about factors that can influence the relationship. Clearly that’s a factor that can influence the relationship,” McKenzie stated.

US officers have stated the American relationship with Egypt is complicated. The most-populous Arab nation is a crucial ally and key voice within the Arab world. US army officers have lengthy harassed Egypt’s function expediting the passage of US warships by means of the Suez Canal and granting overflight for American army plane.

Rights teams welcomed the Biden administration’s announcement of the help lower. But some noticed it as only a slap on the wrist because it intently adopted US approval of an arms package deal value greater than $2.5 billion for air defence radars and C-130 Super Hercules planes.

Despite deep ties to the US army, Egypt has moved to diversify its sources of arms after then-US President Barack Obama in 2013 froze supply of some army assist to Egypt after former President Mohamed Mursi’s overthrow.

Egypt’s imports of arms from Russia, France, Germany and Italy have surged, based on information from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Any main arms buy from Russia might set off US sanctions below the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, generally known as CAATSA, US officers have stated.

“My message will be the inherent superiority of US (weapons) systems and our desire to maintain a close partnership with Egypt, which would necessarily be affected if they executed large weapons sales with Russia,” McKenzie stated.

Read extra:

US President Biden to deny $130 mln in military aid to Egypt: Sources

US flies B-1B bomber over Middle East amid Iran tensions