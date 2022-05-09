American guests found dead at Sandals resort in Bahamas to be named today, police say | CNN





Authorities intend to call Monday three Americans who died last week at a Sandals resort within the Bahamas, the island nation’s police commissioner mentioned.

A fourth American, a lady, was taken in serious condition to a Miami hospital for therapy after she was present in a villa with a person who died, Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Paul Rolle mentioned Sunday. The girl, whose id has not been launched, was first was airlifted to a hospital within the Bahamian capital.

Foul play will not be suspected in Friday’s deaths, Bahamian performing Prime Minister Chester Cooper mentioned. Authorities are ready till “official identification” is full earlier than releasing their names to the general public, Rolle mentioned. Authorities on Sunday have been nonetheless attempting to find out how they died.

The three deaths at Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma have been confirmed by Sandals spokeswoman Stacy Royal and the US State Department.

“We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance,” the State Department mentioned in a information launch. “Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time.”

Resort employees alerted police shortly after 9 a.m. Friday that an unresponsive man had been present in a villa, police mentioned. En path to the scene, police have been informed one other man and girl have been discovered unresponsive in one other villa, the discharge mentioned.

Police discovered within the first villa a “Caucasian male lying on the ground unresponsive” with no indicators of trauma. A health care provider pronounced him useless, police mentioned.

At the second villa, they discovered a second man “slumped against a wall in a bathroom unresponsive,” and the girl was “found in a bedroom on a bed,” the assertion mentioned.

“Both showed signs of convulsion,” the discharge mentioned. Neither confirmed indicators of trauma. They have been additionally pronounced useless by a physician.

The man and girl on the second villa had “complained of illness the previous evening” and acquired therapy at a neighborhood medical facility earlier than returning to their room, police mentioned.

Cooper on Friday requested the nation’s well being and wellness minister to steer a delegation of well being, atmosphere and public works officers to the Exuma district.

“Nothing is more important to Sandals Resorts than the safety of our guests,” the resort mentioned in a press release, including it’s actively working to “support both the investigation as well as the guests’ families in every way possible.”

Sandals can not disclose additional data “out of respect for the privacy of our guests,” it mentioned.