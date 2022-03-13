American journalist is killed in Ukraine

“Of course, the profession of a journalist is a risk, but US citizen Brent Renaud paid his life for trying to highlight the aggressor’s ingenuity, cruelty and ruthlessness,” Andriy Nebytov mentioned within the submit.

In a press release launched on Twitter, Cliff Levy, deputy managing editor on the Times, mentioned: “We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud’s death. Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years.”

Levy added that Renaud was not on project for any desk on the paper.

The journalist was reportedly shot in Irpin, which is simply outdoors the capital of Kyiv. He was there overlaying Russia’s battle on Ukraine, which is coming into its third week because the loss of life toll rises and forces proceed their advance towards the capital.

Asked in regards to the killing, which journalist Clarissa Ward earlier reported, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on CNN’s “State of the Union” mentioned he had simply discovered of the report and was unable to substantiate on the time. He added that, if an American journalist was killed, that was “a shocking and horrifying event.”

“It is one more example of the brutality of Vladimir Putin and his forces,” he added, “is they’ve targeted schools and mosques and hospitals and journalists, and it is why we’re working so hard to impose severe consequences on him and to try to help the Ukrainians with every form of military assistance we can muster to be able to push back against the onslaught of these Russian forces.”

The assault on an American filmmaker follows repeated Russian censorship of journalists who converse out in regards to the actuality of the invasion and contradict Russia’s false narrative in regards to the battle.

Most just lately, a legislation was handed threatening as much as 15 years imprisonment for journalists talking out in regards to the battle. Numerous media retailers, together with the Times, yanked their journalists from Russia on fears of that menace.