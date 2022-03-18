American killed in Ukraine described increasing hardships for civilians in city near Russia





“He was not going to leave Ira’s side in her condition,” Hill’s sister Katya informed CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront.” “Jim was in Ukraine this time because he had gotten medicine from the United States and had found a doctor in Chernihiv that would treat her.”

Hill was amongst dozens of civilians killed by the Russian onslaught Thursday in Chernihiv.

Ukrainian police stated he died throughout artillery fireplace. His sister informed CNN the household did not get specifics about his loss of life from the US embassy.

Chernihiv, to the northeast of Kyiv and near the Russian border, has seen some of the most intense shelling from Russian forces for the reason that warfare started greater than three weeks in the past.

READ: Latest developments from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Hill usually traveled to Ukraine yearly to go to his companion, based on his longtime pal Karin Moseley. They had been collectively for round 13 years, she informed CNN. His Facebook posts all through March chronicled the worsening state of affairs in Chernihiv, detailing air raid sirens, each day explosions and an “orange sky over the city” amid fires. His closing entry learn: “Bombing has intensified noway (sic) out.” Katya Hill stated her brother would go away the hospital the place Ira and her mom have been to convey again what meals he might discover. He’d convey again cookies for the nurses. He gave out chocolate to individuals who wanted encouragement. “My brother was the helper that people find in a crisis,” she informed CNN. Hill informed his sister on Facebook messenger that the Ukrainian folks have been very affected person and after they lined up for meals or provides — they might solely take what they wanted. On social media, he described feeling helpless, hungry and freezing as he narrated an more and more harmful warfare. On March 8, his submit started: “Intense bombing last night for 2 hours. It was close to hospital. Machine gun fire could be heard. It stopped just after midnight.” On Monday, he wrote, “we are hanging in there…very coold (sic) inside. food portions are reduced..bombing and explosions most of the night..hard to sleep. People getting depressed.” Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko informed CNN’s Fred Pleitgen Thursday that indiscriminate Russian assaults had been intensifying. “Basically, we are not speaking here about (targeting) military infrastructure. They are destroying residential buildings, schools, kindergartens,” he stated. The final time Katya Hill spoke with Jimmy the electrical energy was out and there was no warmth, she stated. Her brother informed her he needed to protect his cellphone battery. The household can’t attain Ira’s mom and presumes her telephone has misplaced its cost. Hill stated the household would not know the place her brother’s physique is. “The hardest thing that we’re going to have to go through is not having that kind of closure,” she stated.

CNN's Paradise Afshar, Amanda Jackson, Andy Rose and Andrew Carey contributed to this report.





