American who stuffed wife’s body in freezer sentenced to 25 years

A Missouri man who pleaded responsible to stuffing his spouse’s physique in a freezer greater than six years in the past has been sentenced to 25 years in jail.

Larry Dinwiddie, 59, of Marshfield, was sentenced Monday after he pleaded responsible in November to second-degree homicide within the dying of Cynthia Dinwiddie, tv station KYTV reported.

In alternate for his plea, prosecutors dropped a rely of abandoning a corpse. Investigators have mentioned they discovered the physique of his spouse, Cynthia, locked in a freezer in an deserted storage unit in November 2019 and that her physique had been there since 2015.

Investigators have mentioned her dying resulted from home violence. Dinwiddie admitted to killing his spouse with a hammer throughout an argument, based on court docket information. He by no means reported her lacking.