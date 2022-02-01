Americans freak out over road safety tool

While it’s widespread in Australia, American motorists are up in arms a couple of “nightmare” plan to roll out extra of this street security software.

American motorists are up in arms a couple of “nightmare” plan to introduce extra velocity cameras throughout the nation.

Federal Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg introduced the plan as a part of a brand new national strategy final week aimed toward lowering street fatalities, saying the Biden administration’s objective was “zero deaths” from visitors.

“The decision to commit to that goal in a serious way at a national level changes the way cities and towns design roads, changes the way companies build cars, changes the way people drive,” Mr Buttigieg stated.

The Associated Press reported the technique, which is backed by $US14 billion ($A20 billion) in funding from the Biden administration’s $US1.2 trillion ($A1.7 trillion) infrastructure invoice, “recommends pilot programs to study and promote greater use of speed cameras, which the department says could provide more equitable enforcement than police traffic stops”.

While ubiquitous throughout Australia, velocity cameras stay extremely controversial within the US, the place they’re banned by regulation in eight states. Only 18 states plus the District of Columbia at present use velocity cameras.

According to the Worldwide Speed Camera Database, there are some 6762 speed cameras in America, which has a inhabitants of 329.5 million, versus 1392 for Australia’s inhabitants of 25.7 million – that means Australia has almost 3 times the variety of velocity cameras per capita.

The information has been met with outrage from nationwide motorist teams, in addition to critics from the left and proper who oppose the velocity cameras both as a revenue-raising software for police, or an invasion of privateness.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked the announcement on his Friday show.

“When the country applauded $US1.2 trillion going to fixing the roads, bridges and buildings, a lot of us were dumb enough to think that’s what might actually happen … so what is the $US1.2 trillion plan going to do for our crumbling infrastructure?” he stated.

“Well Pete Buttigieg has a plan. Here it is – more speed cameras. According to the Associated Press, Buttigieg would like to ‘promote greater use of speed cameras, which the department says could provide more equitable enforcement than police traffic stops’.

“Got that? So because of ‘equity’, you’re about to get a lot more speeding tickets from robots. See how that works? ‘Shut up, racist, pay the fine.’”

The National Motorists Association lists 10 reasons on its web site why it objects to hurry cameras, stating that they “actually make our roads less safe”.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, which blasted the “speed camera nightmare that’s coming to America”, NMA president Gary Biller stated the push to “restrict driving speeds” got here regardless of historic information exhibiting the nation’s roads had been “as safe as they have ever been”.

“In the brave, new world being staked out by the National Roadway Safety Strategy, you may pay a literal price for letting a family member or friend borrow a car registered to you,” Mr Biller advised the publication.

“The true solution to roadway safety is continued improvements in street design, vehicle technology, and road user – drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians – education, not flawed, command-and-control enforcement.”

Declan O’Scanlon, a Republican state senator in New Jersey the place velocity cameras are unlawful, advised the Daily Mail automated velocity enforcement had not been confirmed to make anybody safer, and solely served to complement the businesses working the techniques.

“Thank God New Jersey had the good sense to ban the use of automated enforcement early on … and then win a David vs Goliath battle to terminate our failed red light camera experiment,” he stated.

“These systems’ negative impact falls particularly hard on the poor. The fines are a regressive tax. Any elected official that supports these systems is supporting screwing every one of (his or her) constituents that drives a car.”

Last yr, the Iowa department of the left-leaning American Civil Liberties Union came out against velocity cameras, citing “dubious safety data”, due course of points and surveillance considerations.

“In some places, for example, traffic cameras have led to an increase in rear-end accidents as drivers rush to slam on the brakes to avoid an automatically generated ticket,” the ACLU wrote.

“Just as a matter of common sense, traffic cameras are unlikely to protect against many of the most dangerous drivers. A traffic camera is far less likely to stop a drunk driver than flesh-and-blood police.”

The group added, “Perhaps more than anything, we oppose the ‘Big Brother’ approach to governing that traffic cameras embody.

“Traffic cameras allow for government monitoring of our driving behaviours at a scale that exceeds what is possible when using traditional traffic enforcement methods.

“Some key legislators have described them as a step toward a ’surveillance camera culture’ that should give us all pause.”

