Americans need to lift sanctions before call for direct talks

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi stated that the United States has up to now known as for direct talks with Tehran so many occasions however the Americans have to take away sanctions earlier than discuss of direct negotiatons, Trend studies citing Mehr.

Addressing the nation of the nation in a dwell TV speech on Tuesday night time, President Ebrahim Raeisi reiterated that his administration is pursuing a balanced overseas coverage in worldwide ties with different nations.

Turning to the event of Iran’s relations with China and Russia, he stated that his administration took large strides in worldwide coverage however such coverage has not been balanced in all areas.

The nation has not progressed optimally in commerce and financial fields and far efforts should be performed to be able to understand goals of the nation in commerce and financial discipline, the president added.

He then pointed to the commerce relations between Iran and Russia and acknowledged that bilateral commerce between the 2 nations might enhance from the present $3 billion to $10 billion because the two nations take pleasure in excessive functionality and potentials to boost their mutual commerce.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Raeisi referred to talks underway between Iran and P4+1 group of nations together with UK, France, Russia, China and Germany in Austrian capital of Vienna and stated that Iran is searching for the removing of all anti-Iranian sanctions imposed by the US in opposition to the nation.

Under the present scenario, establishing relations and interplay with neighboring nations equivalent to Russia has been put atop agenda of the present administration, he underlined.

In response to a query about his current go to to the Russian Federation, President Raeisi acknowledged that nation’s look to the East coverage will strengthen political relations of Iran with different nations.

Regarding the Vienna talks, Iran is pursuing thwarting all sanctions imposed in opposition to the nation and removing of all anti-Iranian sanctions imposed by the United States, he stated, including that thirteenth authorities is making its utmost effort to ascertain amiable relations with all nations on this planet.

Those nations which wish to set up relations with Iran, “We will welcome it wholeheartedly,” Raeisi emphasised.

Turning to his historic go to to the Russian Federation and excessive welcome of Russian President Vladimir Putin from this go to, President Raeisi acknowledged, “During the meeting which was lasted for three hours, important bilateral and regional issues were discussed with a focus on the interests of the two nations.”

He stated that the Americans had supplied direct talks with Iran for a very long time, and burdened that they need to first elevate the oppressive sanctions imposed on the Iranian folks, then they will speak about direct talks.

The president additionally underlined that whereas his administration will proceed talks to take away the sanctions/ it has not linked the financial system with the negotations.