Americans urged to leave Ukraine immediately as new Russian attacks feared





"The US Embassy urges US citizens to depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so," a safety alert on the embassy's web site mentioned.

“The security situation throughout Ukraine is highly volatile and conditions may deteriorate without warning.”

The renewed US warning comes as Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine approaches the six month mark on Wednesday and follows comparable warnings, from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and different officers, that Moscow might perform intense assaults, together with missile strikes, to coincide Ukraine’s Independence Day on Wednesday.

“We must all be aware that this week Russia could try to do something particularly ugly, something particularly vicious,” Zelensky mentioned in a video message on the weekend.

In Kyiv, town army administration issued a ban on all large gatherings between Monday and Thursday, saying “it is forbidden to hold mass events, peaceful meetings, rallies and other events related to a large gathering of people.” Gen. Mykola Zhyrnov, head of Kyiv’s army administration, mentioned the order was imposed in order that safety forces may reply in a “timely manner to threats of missile and bomb attacks by the troops of the Russian Federation on decision-making centers, military facilities, defense industry facilities, critical infrastructure and nearby residential areas.” Last week, the State Department mentioned it summoned Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov to a gathering so the United States “could warn Russia against any escalation of its war on Ukraine,” a division spokesperson mentioned Monday. This included calling on Russia to “cease all military operations at or near Ukraine’s nuclear facilities and to return full control of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant to Ukraine,” the official added. Kyiv and Moscow have made a barrage of accusations towards one another about safety and army motion at and across the plant, the most important nuclear advanced in Europe. But the dearth of unbiased entry to the plant, which has been occupied by Russian forces since March, makes it not possible to confirm what is going on there. Recent satellite tv for pc photographs from Maxar Technologies of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant present no indicators of “systemic shelling,” regardless of claims by Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Ukrainian army was conducting repeated army strikes on the plant. Tensions within the battle have spiked this week with the death of Darya Dugina , a Russian political commentator and the daughter of outstanding ultranationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin. Russia has blamed Ukrainian particular providers for her killing, in accordance with Russian state information company TASS. “The murder of journalist Darya Dugina has been solved, it was prepared by the Ukrainian special services, by a citizen of Ukraine,” TASS reported, citing Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), which named a girl because the perpetrator and mentioned she had fled to Estonia after the assault. Ukraine has denied any involvement in Dugina’s killing, calling the FSB claims fiction. Dugina, the editor of a Russian disinformation web site, died after a bomb planted in a automobile she was driving went off on the outskirts of Moscow on Saturday night. Dugina’s father, Alexander Dugin , is a outstanding Russian nationalist credited with being the architect or “spiritual guide” of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

CNN's Manveena Suri, Jack Guy, Tim Lister, Uliana Pavlova and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.





