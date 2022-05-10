Americans who died under mysterious conditions at Bahamas resort have been identified

toggle caption Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Royal Bahamas Police Force has launched the names of three American vacationers who died below mysterious circumstances at a resort final week.

Michael Phillips, 68, of Tennessee and his spouse Robbie Phillips, 65, have been discovered lifeless in a villa on the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Great Exuma on Friday. In a separate villa on the identical resort, Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64, of Florida was additionally discovered lifeless.

There have been no indicators of trauma discovered on any of the deceased, according to police, although each Michael and Robbie Phillips “showed signs of convulsions.”

Chiarella’s spouse, Donnis, was additionally on the resort and fell sick. She was airlifted to a Miami hospital and was final listed in “serious condition,” based on Royal Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle.

What brought on the deaths of the Americans is just not but clear, Rolle mentioned, although autopsies have been scheduled for Monday.

“The pathologist has extracted samples from all the patients and our forensic scientists have collected those samples for examination,” Rolle mentioned at a press conference. “We are actively engaging a lab in Philadelphia … to assist us with the expediting the toxicological examinations of all of these samples.”

Once these examinations are finished, the pathologist within the Bahamas will be capable to decide the reason for dying and resolve the thriller surrounding the sudden deaths, he mentioned. Additionally, samples have been collected from rooms on the Sandals resort to check for contaminants that is likely to be current.

Prior to their deaths, a few of the visitors sought remedy at a clinic on Thursday for signs of nausea and vomiting, Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville instructed Eyewitness News Bahamas. He mentioned they have been seen after which discharged themselves.

Multiple groups, together with some environmental scientists, have been introduced in to make sure there isn’t any public well being challenge, Darville mentioned. When requested concerning the resort, Darville mentioned the emergency medical workforce believes it’s a protected atmosphere.

“We feel that what we are seeing is an isolated case, associated in a particular area,” Darville mentioned. “We thought we might have to make a makeshift facility, mini hospital — that’s proving to be not the case.”