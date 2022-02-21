America’s last man standing in Moscow

Sullivan and his shrunken group are prone to be pushed to their limits within the days forward. The Biden administration expects that Russian chief Vladimir Putin will quickly re-invade Ukraine after amassing greater than 150,000 troops alongside the Ukrainian border. The battle might be the most important land struggle in Europe in many years, and Sullivan is a essential interlocutor in Moscow, even because the Kremlin makes his life more durable by the day. He’s the one whom the Russian Foreign Ministry summons when it needs to air grievances, whose qualifications are questioned in state-run Russian media, or extra just lately, who’s handed written calls for from Russia over what it’d take to forestall one other invasion of Ukraine.

“He’s in an awful position,” mentioned Russia analyst Daniel Fried, who spent many years within the Foreign Service. Sullivan is “surrounded by more official hostility” than any U.S. ambassador in Moscow since George Kennan, whom the Soviet Union kicked out in 1952, Fried mentioned. “Of course, the threat of a war makes it worse.”

‘Row after row of empty cubicles’

Sullivan, who beforehand served as deputy secretary of State below Trump, is one in every of a uncommon species within the U.S. political scene: a reasonable with respect from throughout the political spectrum and inside the authorities forms.

He’s managed to maintain that respect regardless of having to hold out some uncomfortable duties, similar to telling U.S. diplomat Marie Yovanovitch that Trump was pushing her out because the America’s ambassador to Ukraine, a part of a collection of incidents that led to Trump’s first impeachment and subsequent acquittal.

“He’s a really good human being,” Fiona Hill, a former National Security Council official who suggested Trump on Russia, mentioned of Sullivan, echoing many others. “For the Russians, it’s very important to have someone they can talk to. He’s a guy they know. They know he’s a straight shooter.”

When Sullivan took over as ambassador, as Trump started his remaining yr in workplace, relations between Washington and Moscow have been already in a downward spiral, not least as a result of Russian interference in U.S. elections and regardless of Trump’s repeated efforts to curry favor with Putin.

The two international locations have been engaged in tit-for-tat stress on the opposite’s embassies, leading to workers cuts and turnover. Over the previous 5 years, the variety of staff on the U.S. embassy has fallen to round 150 from round 1,200, in accordance with Sullivan. Critical embassy capabilities, together with visa processing, have been largely suspended, and a few services exterior Moscow closed.

“The halls and offices of the embassy are mostly quiet today, unfortunately,” Sullivan wrote. “There are entire floors of the embassy that are not occupied — row after row of empty cubicles and long hallways with dark offices on either side.”

One large blow to embassy capabilities got here in 2021, when Russia successfully pressured the United States to lay off hundreds of local Russian staffers. There was a reported breakthrough on negotiations about staffing in December, however that settlement seems unlikely to carry the embassy again to its full power.

“My biggest concern is that our infrastructure is aging, and important systems need to be maintained or replaced, and we can’t get visas from the Russian government for trained personnel to do the work,” Sullivan wrote. “We have had problems with elevators, generators, electrical transformers, fuel tanks, and water pumps. And it is not just a matter of inconvenience. There are real health and safety issues that need to be addressed.”

Russia, in the meantime, has been complaining a couple of U.S. choice to bar lots of its diplomats from staying greater than three years in America. Russian officers say their embassy is struggling, mentioning that Russia doesn’t rent Americans to work at its mission and desires diplomats with extra expertise.

Just days in the past, in what the U.S. seen as retaliation for that measure, the No. 2 official on the U.S. embassy, Bart Gorman, was expelled, leaving Sullivan with no key member of his group. U.S. officers, whereas criticizing Russia’s actions, say Russia nonetheless has extra workers at its mission within the United States than America has in Russia.

“If the expulsions by the Russian government continue, it will be very difficult to continue to function safely as an embassy,” Sullivan wrote to POLITICO.

Sullivan has been serving in Moscow with out his spouse, outstanding lawyer Grace Rodriguez, or grownup youngsters by his aspect. The Covid-19 pandemic wrecked their plans for normal visits, and the geopolitical tensions aren’t serving to, both.

In the primary half of 2021, Sullivan — below stress from Moscow — returned to the United States for a number of weeks to seek the advice of with Biden administration officers. It was an unofficial expulsion that got here after the Kremlin recalled its ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, for roughly three months. The envoys returned to their posts after Biden and Putin held a summit in Geneva final June.

Sullivan lives in Spaso House, which he described as “a beautiful residence not far from the embassy.” It has been the house of America’s high envoy to Moscow for many years.

Still, Sullivan and his dwindling workers at all times are cautious. U.S. diplomats have at instances been harassed in Russia, enduring random police stops and even bodily assaults, making safety all of the extra essential.

Mike Lackey, a longtime good friend who labored with Sullivan on the Mayer Brown legislation agency, mentioned the ambassador appeared like he was dwelling an remoted life. “He likes jogging,” Lackey mentioned of Sullivan. “He’s got this path he runs and diplomatic security services following him. It’s an important release.”

‘It was about him’

In an indication of how a lot the Biden administration appreciates Sullivan’s willingness to stay round, each White House nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan — no relation — and Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave POLITICO on-the-record statements praising him.

“We have relied on his wisdom and guidance on Russia since Day One of the Biden administration,” Jake Sullivan mentioned. “He has been instrumental in helping achieve early priorities like extending the New START Treaty to preparing the President’s June meeting with President Putin to dealing with the current Russian threat to Ukraine.”

Blinken described Sullivan as a “trusted adviser” and “gifted leader.” “In an incredibly challenging environment and amid constant actions by the Russian government to undercut his mission, Ambassador Sullivan represents the United States with the utmost professionalism and skill,” the secretary mentioned.

Most new presidents anticipate political appointees of the earlier administration — which often consists of dozens of ambassadors — to resign by their Inauguration Day, and that was true for probably the most half for Biden. Sullivan, although, was a uncommon exception.

“We knew from the start that we wanted Sullivan to remain in Moscow,” a senior State Department official mentioned. “He’s the right person, and the post isn’t one that we wanted to see vacant.” When pressed, the official insisted the choice had “nothing to do with other candidates or lack thereof,” however that “it was about him.”

Given efforts by some Republican lawmakers, similar to Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, to dam lots of Biden’s nationwide safety nominees from taking over their posts, Biden’s choice to maintain Sullivan in place appears even higher in hindsight, his supporters mentioned.

The looming struggle with Ukraine, which has led the United States and its NATO allies to beef up their very own army preparedness, is clearly of giant concern for Sullivan. His duties have included handing over written American responses to Russian safety calls for associated to NATO and Ukraine, which Russia earlier invaded in 2014.

Some overseas affairs observers level out that the U.S. embassy itself isn’t getting almost as many headlines because it might be, regardless of the hostility between Washington and Moscow and given state-run Russian media’s penchant for misinformation.

“This has everything to do with John’s leadership — calm, steady, listening to and watching out for his team,” mentioned Stephen Biegun, who took over as deputy secretary of State after Sullivan headed to Moscow.

Sullivan is also obsessed with a problem that will get much less discover: Russia’s detention of two American residents, Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed. Whelan was sentenced to 16 years on espionage expenses and Reed to 9 years on allegations of assaulting police. The United States suspects the Kremlin is holding the pair as bargaining chips.

Hill mentioned Sullivan is set to get Reed and Whelan launched. “He takes this very, very, very seriously,” she mentioned.

Impeachment scars

Sullivan, who’s in his early 60s, has worked in both the private and public realms, together with as a companion on the Mayer Brown legislation agency and in high roles on the Pentagon and the Department of Commerce.

His predominant authorities positions have been held below Republican presidents, together with each Bush administrations. But he chaired a authorities advisory committee coping with Iraq through the Democratic administration of Barack Obama.

Sullivan needed to stroll a very superb line through the Trump years, when the State Department got here below assault from the president and his aides, who seen its diplomats as a part of a leftist “deep state” decided to thwart their agenda.

Sullivan was typically well-regarded by these diplomats, though he served because the deputy below two secretaries who have been deeply unpopular.

The first, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, was seen as aloof and dismissive of the profession specialists in his division. The second, Mike Pompeo, grew steadily much less standard over time as he took steps that U.S. diplomats noticed as breaking with the custom that secretaries of State keep away from partisan politics. Pompeo, for instance, spoke to the Republican National Convention through the 2020 marketing campaign whereas on a visit to Israel.

Sullivan didn’t emerge unscarred. He was at instances the one Pompeo despatched to face profession diplomats and civil servants angered by the actions of political appointees, a few of whom have been brazenly hostile to the profession staffers within the division.

It was Sullivan who knowledgeable Yovanovitch, the ambassador to Ukraine, that she was being pulled out of the job as a result of Trump wished her gone. Trump allies, amongst them former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, had been deriding Yovanovitch as they sought to enlist Ukrainian officers to analyze Biden and his son, Hunter.

Yovanovitch told lawmakers that Sullivan mentioned she “had done nothing wrong and that this was not like other situations where he had recalled ambassadors for cause.” He additionally admitted she’d been the sufferer of a smear marketing campaign.

Senators grilled Sullivan about this incident after they reviewed his nomination to be ambassador to Russia, one in every of his most uncomfortable moments within the public eye.

Sullivan implicitly mentioned Trump and his allies have been unsuitable to enlist a overseas authorities to analyze a political rival, and he praised Yovanovitch’s work. But he additionally mentioned, that, whatever the motive, if a president desires an envoy out, that’s what occurs.

He additionally was evasive on sure issues, sufficient in order that one senator accused him of a “see no evil, speak no evil, hear no evil” method to his job. Still, he was confirmed as envoy to Russia on a 70-22 bipartisan vote.

Asked how lengthy he intends to remain in Moscow, Sullivan wrote that he “will continue to serve at [Biden’s] pleasure, so long as he is satisfied with the job I am doing.”

He famous that almost all ambassadors to Russia serve two or three years, and that he’s already served two, so it could not be odd for him to depart later this yr. “But I have no plans to do so now and nothing to announce today,” he wrote.

Sullivan wrote that he thinks about his uncle each day.

William Sullivan, who died in 2013, served within the Navy throughout World War II; his ship, the USS Hambleton, participated within the Normandy invasion. His 32 years within the Foreign Service included serving as ambassador to Laos, the place he oversaw a secret bombing marketing campaign, and as ambassador to the Philippines and Iran. He was in Iran within the late Nineteen Seventies because the nation underwent a revolution that finally deposed its monarch and left Islamist clerics in energy.

On Valentine’s Day in 1979, Sullivan and his aides have been taken captive by a group of Iranians who seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. The disaster was resolved inside hours. But his relations with the White House had grown testy, and William Sullivan left within the months afterward, earlier than the longer Iran hostage crisis that started in November 1979.

“His career has always been an inspiration for me,” John Sullivan mentioned of his uncle. “I am a piker compared to him — he is the real Ambassador Sullivan.”