Amid Calls For Firings And Training, Hennepin Healthcare Apologizes For Blackface Photos

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Hennepin County commissioner is looking for terminations at Hennepin Healthcare following the surfacing of photographs with workers in blackface. Meanwhile, a union representing paramedics and EMTs is urgent for coaching on anti-racism.

The photographs, obtained by the Star Tribune, reportedly present two Hennepin Healthcare paramedics in blackface make-up. There aren’t any dates on the photographs.

Following the discharge of the images, Hennepin County Commissioner Irene Fernando called for those responsible to be fired. Fernando, who represents District 2, can also be on the Hennepin Healthcare Board.

“The employees in the photos should be fired, and supervisors who were aware of this misconduct should be disciplined and removed from leadership positions,” Fernando mentioned. “I sincerely apologize to the community for the repeated failures of the organization I represent.”

In current years, Hennepin Healthcare has created a Health Equity Team to handle systematic racism inside its group. Fernando says tens of millions of {dollars} have been authorized to handle fairness and construct belief locally, however the incident represents a “harmful pattern” and damages neighborhood belief.

“These incidents are not isolated — they each fit into a long series of racist incidents and practices by Hennepin Healthcare employees and leadership,” Fernando mentioned. “It is clear that racism is deeply rooted within the organization and must be addressed directly through systemic changes in both the policy and leadership of Hennepin Healthcare.”

The Hennepin County Association of Paramedics and EMTs also released a statement via Facebook, calling the photographs unacceptable. The union is urgent for “cutting-edge, high-fidelity training on anti-racism and the effects of historical trauma on all staff,” a “full throated” apology for the incident and a plan to extend variety.

Hennepin Healthcare additionally addressed the controversy and acknowledged the existence of the blackface photographs in a statement released Wednesday.

“Let us be clear that we take this very seriously and our next steps will be determined by any findings. We acknowledge the harm and apologize for the impact to our community and our teams. We regret our role in causing further pain for those we serve and for those who serve,” the assertion learn.

Hennepin Healthcare officers say the well being system is “on a course for success” because of its Health Equity Team.

“But it is a process and together we’ll unravel past and present weaknesses and emerge even stronger as a result,” the assertion learn.

The well being system mentioned it is not going to touch upon the specifics of the photographs because of an ongoing assessment.