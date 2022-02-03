Amid clash with D.A., San Francisco police to end agreement on investigating officer shootings

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott introduced Wednesday that his division would finish an settlement with the district legal professional’s workplace to cooperate on investigations of police shootings and different incidents.

The settlement, which was signed in July, was meant to make sure that police shootings, deaths of individuals in custody and different makes use of of power that lead to critical harm can be independently investigated.

Scott has renewed his criticism of Dist. Atty. Chesa Boudin after an investigator in Boudin’s workplace alleged she was pressured to withhold proof in a use-of-force case towards a San Francisco police officer.

“It appears that the DA’s Office has an ongoing practice of investigations against SFPD officers that includes withholding and concealing information and evidence the SFPD is entitled to have,” Scott wrote in a letter to Boudin on Wednesday.

In court docket testimony final week, the investigator stated she believed she might be fired if she didn’t take away sure proof from an affidavit towards Officer Terrance Stangel, who’s charged with battery and assault after beating a person with a baton, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Stangel’s legal professional alleged the proof incriminated the person and would have justified the officer’s use of power.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Teresa Caffese didn’t problem a ruling on a movement to dismiss the case, the Chronicle reported, and stated the proof allegedly withheld was redundant and irrelevant.

Scott, nevertheless, wrote Wednesday that “confidence has been eroded” and stated the spirit of the investigative settlement and its processes and procedures weren’t adopted by Boudin’s workplace.

Additional proof offered in court docket “corroborated the DA Investigator’s testimony,” the chief wrote.

A spokesperson for Boudin pushed again towards Scott’s letter.

“Since the [agreement] between our office and SFPD went into effect, our office has made enormous progress towards reducing police violence against San Franciscans and particularly people of color,” stated Rachel Marshall, communications director for the district legal professional’s workplace. “It is disappointing but no coincidence SFPD chose to withdraw from this agreement during the first-ever trial against an on-duty San Francisco police officer for an unlawful beating.”

The chief’s choice comes every week after a deadly San Francisco police capturing by which the division “falsely characterized the decedent as being in possession of a firearm,” Marshall stated.

It additionally comes every week after a legal case was dismissed as soon as extreme power by an officer got here to gentle, she stated.

“San Franciscans deserve to be safe — including from unwarranted police violence,” Marshall stated.

The Prosecutors Alliance of California, a nonprofit group that Boudin and three different district attorneys advise, referred to as for San Francisco Mayor London Breed to intervene.

Before 2018, officers accused of illegal use of power had been investigated by different officers, based on the nonprofit.

“Since the agreement was enacted, San Francisco has seen an increase in the number of police officers investigated and prosecuted for unlawful use of force, enhancing the safety of all San Franciscans,” the group stated.

Breed’s workplace didn’t reply to a request for remark Wednesday.

According to Scott’s letter, the settlement would have remained in place for 2 years, or till terminated by the police chief or district legal professional, “after providing 15 days’ written notice to the other party.”

Boudin can request a gathering with Scott throughout the subsequent 5 enterprise days if he disagrees with the chief’s choice, the letter said.