Amid Hijab vs Saffron Scarves, Karnataka Bans “Clothes That Disturb Law”

A bunch of scholars marched to varsity sporting saffron scarves and shouting slogans.

Bengaluru:

A spiralling controversy over hijabs or headscarves worn by Muslim ladies in faculties and schools in Karnataka, together with a march of Hindu college students sporting saffron scarves and shouting slogans, prompted the state authorities on Saturday to ban garments “which disturb equality, integrity and public order”.

“Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice,” the federal government order mentioned, including that college students should comply with a costume code chosen by authorities.

“In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn,” the order mentioned.

“The education department has noticed that in some education institutions, the boys and girls have started behaving according to their religion, which hurts the equality and unity,” it added.

Karnataka has seen an escalating row over non secular attires since final month with right-wing teams in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru objecting to Muslim ladies attending courses sporting hijabs.

The controversy shortly unfold to different components of the state with teams of Hindu college students exhibiting as much as class in saffron scarves.

On Saturday, movies from Kundapur within the Udupi district confirmed girls and boys wearing the scarves over their college uniforms and elevating slogans of “Jai Shri Ram (praise Lord Ram)”.

With the difficulty now set to come back up earlier than the excessive courtroom, Chief Minister Bommai on Friday held a gathering with Law and Education departments – which appears to have led to the brand new order.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court will hear petitions filed by 5 ladies finding out in a authorities pre-university school in Udupi, questioning hijab restrictions.

The face-off has additionally taken a political flip as Congress leaders supported these sporting hijabs whereas the ruling BJP mentioned it won’t enable “Talibanisation” of schooling establishments.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of the Congress accused the BJP and RSS of attempting to spark communal strife all through the state and urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to right away arrest those that instigate folks.

“The constitution has given the right to practice any religion which means one can wear any clothes according to their religion. Prohibiting ‘Hijab-wearing students from entering school is a violation of fundamental rights,” he mentioned.

The BJP’s state president and Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel mentioned the federal government won’t enable hijab at academic establishments and can take strict measures to make sure that issues go as per the foundations of the college.

“There is a BJP government in this state, there is no room for hijab or any other related incidents. Schools are temples of mother Saraswathi (goddess of education); everyone should abide by rules and regulations there. Bringing religion there is not right, what students need is education, if someone can’t follow rules they can choose their path elsewhere,” he mentioned.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy hit out at each the BJP and Congress, asking the federal government to permit hijabs in locations the place it was allowed until now, and ban them at locations the place it was began not too long ago.