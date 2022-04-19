Amid Markets Free Fall, Investors’ Wealth Worth Rs 8 Lakh Crore Wiped Out

Investors have misplaced Rs 8 lakh crore as markets proceed to fall for previous 5 days

New Delhi:

Investors have turn out to be poorer by over Rs 8 lakh crore in 5 days of market fall, with fairness indices weighed by widespread promoting amid bearish international cues.

Falling for the fifth straight session, the Sensex completed 703.59 factors or 1.23 per cent decrease at 56,463.15 on Tuesday.

In the previous 5 buying and selling periods, the Sensex has tumbled 2,984.03 factors or 5.01 per cent.

Tracking the weak spot in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled by Rs 8,08,067.6 crore in 5 days to face at Rs 2,66,02,728.45 crore.

Unabated overseas fund outflows, inflationary issues and geopolitical worries have made buyers nervous.

HDFC and HDFC Bank have been the most important drags on the Sensex in Tuesday’s commerce, falling 5.50 per cent and three.73 per cent, respectively.

Infosys, ITC, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, HUL and Nestle India have been among the many different main laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined 1.21 per cent and the midcap index misplaced 1.20 per cent.

Foreign institutional buyers continued their promoting spree, offloading shares price a internet Rs 6,387.45 crore on Monday, in line with trade knowledge.